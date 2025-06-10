Trayvon Rudolph News: Flips commitment to Toledo

Rudolph has announced his commitment to Toledo, via his personal X.com account.

Rudolph will make the move to Toledo after previously committing to San Diego State earlier this offseason. The 5-foot-10 senior led a run-heavy NIU offense last season with 37 receptions for 392 yards and one touchdown, adding on 14 carries for 179 yards and two scores on the ground. Rudolph projects to see a larger body of work in a more pass-heavy Toledo offense this coming fall.