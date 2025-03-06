College Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Will Pauling headshot

Will Pauling Injury: Recovering from stress fracture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Pauling (foot) is recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot, per Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

Pauling has reportedly been in recovery for four weeks from the stress fracture. The redshirt junior receiver caught 42 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns for Wisconsin before transferring to Notre Dame in the off-season. It remains to be seen how long Pauling will continue to be sidelined with the injury.

Will Pauling
Notre Dame
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy college football tools
Sign Up Now