Will Pauling Injury: Recovering from stress fracture

Pauling (foot) is recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot, per Mike Berardino of the South Bend Tribune.

Pauling has reportedly been in recovery for four weeks from the stress fracture. The redshirt junior receiver caught 42 passes for 407 yards and three touchdowns for Wisconsin before transferring to Notre Dame in the off-season. It remains to be seen how long Pauling will continue to be sidelined with the injury.