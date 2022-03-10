IPL 2022: Five Sleepers

The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin in less than three weeks' time and cricket fans globally are waiting to see the best players showcasing their talent for their respective franchises.

Like every year, we are bringing you a list of five players who are either unknown or many have forgotten about how good they could be in India's premier T20 competition.

David Miller (Gujrat Titans)

First in the list features explosive left-handed batter, David Miller. The 32-year-old has been termed as one of the best finishers currently playing in the 20-over format and he will be representing a new franchise — Gujrat Titans — in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Miller might prove to be an excellent acquisition for anyone considering that he is most likely to play all the matches and has enough experience under his belt to produce match-winning performances. The South Africa international has played 89 matches in the history of IPL where he has managed to score 1,974 runs at an average of 32.90 along with the strike-rate of 136.51, which included a century and 10 fifties.

Washington Sundar (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Washington Sundar is a handy cricketer who is not only a very skillful bowler but can also produce the goods with the bat in hand. He can prove to be an interesting acquisition for anyone in the upcoming edition of the IPL. Interestingly, the Chennai-born is still just 22-year-old but it feels that he is being around for a long time. Sundar will be representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2022. He has already played 42 matches in the history of India's premier T20 competition and has 27 wickets to his name. He has also scored 217 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Ajinkya Rahane is a renowned name in all forms of cricket and in the IPL, he is the 12th highest run-getter in the history of the competition. This time around, he will be representing a new franchise in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The veteran right-hander will be looking to rejuvenate his career in white-ball cricket in the upcoming edition of the mega-event. Rahane has already played 151 matches in IPL where he has managed to score 3,941 runs at an average of 31.52 along with the strike-rate of 121.33, which included two centuries and 28 fifties.

Navdeep Saini (Rajasthan Royals)

Navdeep Saini has all the potential to become a great signing for anyone looking to pick him in their fantasy XI. The 29-year-old can bowl quick and in a tight channel. However, his record in the IPL does not do justice to his talent and therefore, he will be eager to showcase his talent at the biggest stage of all. Saini has played 28 matches in the IPL where he has managed to claim just 17 wickets.

Sarfaraz Khan (Delhi Capitals)

Sarfaraz Khan is an interesting pick from the Delhi Capitals who signed the young middle-order batter for just 2 million INR for the 2022 edition of the IPL. The 24-year-old had an outstanding Ranji Trophy season and he will be hoping to replicate his performances in the T20 format as well.

