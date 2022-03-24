IPL 2022: Five Youngsters to Watch

Riyan Parag is more than a handy young player to have in any lineup as he can contribute both with the bat and ball. This year, he will be once again representing Rajasthan Royals who will be hoping for big things from the 20-year-old. Parag has played 57 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 1,019 runs

The seventh edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 26 with the match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Noor Ahmad (Gujrat Titans)

Noor Ahmad is already a renowned name in white-ball cricket after playing in some of the biggest T20 competitions on the planet including the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Big Bash League (BBL) and the Lanka Premier League (LPL). The 17-year-old will be playing in the IPL for the first time this season as he was signed by Gujrat Lions. Ahmad is a talented left-arm wrist-spinner and has all the potential to become better with time. He has already played 37 T20s where he has managed to claim 35 wickets at an average of 29.60 along with an economy-rate of 7.39.

Riyan Parag (Rajasthan Royals)

Riyan Parag is more than a handy young player to have in any lineup as he can contribute both with the bat and ball. This year, he will be once again representing Rajasthan Royals who will be hoping for big things from the 20-year-old. Parag has played 57 T20s in his career where he has managed to score 1,019 runs at an average of 24.85 and has also claimed 23 wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals)

Yashasvi Jaiswal will be another youngster to keep an eye on in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 20-year-old has got some talent with the bat in hand as he averages nearly 50 in List A cricket. Rajasthan Royals will be hoping that Jaiswal will be able to replicate similar performances in the 20-over format as well.

Priyam Garg (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

Priyam Garg is an exciting prospect to watch out for in the IPL 2022. The 21-year-old has already played in the IPL where his record does not do justice to his talent which can be seen from his record in the List A and First-Class cricket. In both of those formats, he averages 40.16 and 61.47 with the help of six centuries and 12 fifties. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be having big hopes from the young top-order batter to come good in the upcoming edition of the mega-event.

Prashant Solanki (Chennai Super Kings)

Prashant Solanki has been signed by Chennai Super Kings for the IPL 2022 season. The 22-year-old has played just a single official T20 match which makes this a gamble from the defending champions. However, that gamble seems to be a well-calculated one considering the fact that Solanki has 21 wickets to his name in just nine List A matches including a five and a four-wicket hauls. Super Kings will be hoping that the right-arm leggie will produce some great performances in the coming season.