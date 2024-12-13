Second on the list features Sydney Sixers' Akeal Hosein . The West Indies international has been described as one of the best bowlers in T20 format over the last few years. Since 2022, Hosein has been amongst the bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 cricket. During that phase, he is going at just over 7.26 runs per over with 134 wickets to his name, which is incredible, to say the least, considering he bowls the majority of his overs in the power play. The Sixers will be hoping that Hosein will deliver in the BBL as well,

Every year, some of the best players from all over the world participate to showcase their talent. We are bringing you a list of five such players who are genuine match winners and can deliver special performances in tricky situations.

The Big Bash League 2024-25 edition is set to begin in less than five days. Eight teams will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Sherfane Rutherford (Sydney Thunder)

Akeal Hosein (Sydney Sixers)

Second on the list features Sydney Sixers' Akeal Hosein. The West Indies international has been described as one of the best bowlers in T20 format over the last few years. Since 2022, Hosein has been amongst the bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 cricket. During that phase, he is going at just over 7.26 runs per over with 134 wickets to his name, which is incredible, to say the least, considering he bowls the majority of his overs in the power play. The Sixers will be hoping that Hosein will deliver in the BBL as well, as he has done in other leagues.

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Renegades)

Third on the list is Melbourne Renegades' Adam Zampa. The right-arm leggie has the most wickets by a spinner in the history of the Big Bash League, with 120, and that too with an impressive economy rate of 7.30. Last year, Zampa had a relatively quiet BBL season, claiming just six wickets in eight innings. His franchise will be hoping that the star leggie will return to his very best in the upcoming season.

Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Fourth on the list features will be Adelaide Strikers' Matthew Short. The 29-year-old was the highest run-getter in the previous edition, with 541 runs to his name at an average of 60.11 and with a strike rate of 153.25, which included six half-centuries as well. It was the third consecutive season where Short scored 400 or more runs. In the last three seasons, Short has scored 1,492 runs at an average of 40.32 and with a strike-rate of 151. No other batter has managed to score more than 1100 runs in the BBL in that period. The Strikers will be hoping that their veteran batter continues to deliver the kind of performance he has done in the recent past.

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat)

Last on the list features Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett. The 25-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL last season, with 20 scalps in 11 innings and an impressive economy rate of 7.63. It was the first time in his BBL career that he managed to claim more than 12 wickets in a single season. Bartlett will be hoping to continue his impressive run of form in the upcoming season as well.