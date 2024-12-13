Cricket DFS
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Big Bash League 2024-25: Game-Changing Players

Big Bash League 2024-25: Game-Changing Players

Written by 
Azeem Siddiqui 
Updated on December 13, 2024 6:15PM EST

The Big Bash League 2024-25 edition is set to begin in less than five days. Eight teams will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Every year, some of the best players from all over the world participate to showcase their talent. We are bringing you a list of five such players who are genuine match winners and can deliver special performances in tricky situations.   

Sherfane Rutherford (Sydney Thunder)

First on the list features Sydney Thunder's Sherfane Rutherford. The West Indies international is one of the explosive batters in white-ball cricket. Coming in the middle order, Rutherford can turn the eventual outcome of the match in a matter of a few overs. This will be the first time Rutherford will play in the Big Bash League; therefore, his franchise hopes that he will showcase his true potential in the T20 format on Australian soil as well.

Akeal Hosein (Sydney Sixers)

Second on the list features Sydney Sixers' Akeal Hosein. The West Indies international has been described as one of the best bowlers in T20 format over the last few years. Since 2022, Hosein has been amongst the bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 cricket. During that phase, he is going at just over 7.26 runs per over with 134 wickets to his name, which is incredible, to say the least, considering he bowls the majority of his overs in the power play. The Sixers will be hoping that Hosein will deliver in the BBL as well,

The Big Bash League 2024-25 edition is set to begin in less than five days. Eight teams will compete to secure the ultimate prize.

Every year, some of the best players from all over the world participate to showcase their talent. We are bringing you a list of five such players who are genuine match winners and can deliver special performances in tricky situations.   

Sherfane Rutherford (Sydney Thunder)

First on the list features Sydney Thunder's Sherfane Rutherford. The West Indies international is one of the explosive batters in white-ball cricket. Coming in the middle order, Rutherford can turn the eventual outcome of the match in a matter of a few overs. This will be the first time Rutherford will play in the Big Bash League; therefore, his franchise hopes that he will showcase his true potential in the T20 format on Australian soil as well.

Akeal Hosein (Sydney Sixers)

Second on the list features Sydney Sixers' Akeal Hosein. The West Indies international has been described as one of the best bowlers in T20 format over the last few years. Since 2022, Hosein has been amongst the bowlers with the best economy rate in T20 cricket. During that phase, he is going at just over 7.26 runs per over with 134 wickets to his name, which is incredible, to say the least, considering he bowls the majority of his overs in the power play. The Sixers will be hoping that Hosein will deliver in the BBL as well, as he has done in other leagues.

Adam Zampa (Melbourne Renegades)

Third on the list is Melbourne Renegades' Adam Zampa. The right-arm leggie has the most wickets by a spinner in the history of the Big Bash League, with 120, and that too with an impressive economy rate of 7.30. Last year, Zampa had a relatively quiet BBL season, claiming just six wickets in eight innings. His franchise will be hoping that the star leggie will return to his very best in the upcoming season.

Matthew Short (Adelaide Strikers)

Fourth on the list features will be Adelaide Strikers' Matthew Short. The 29-year-old was the highest run-getter in the previous edition, with 541 runs to his name at an average of 60.11 and with a strike rate of 153.25, which included six half-centuries as well. It was the third consecutive season where Short scored 400 or more runs. In the last three seasons, Short has scored 1,492 runs at an average of 40.32 and with a strike-rate of 151. No other batter has managed to score more than 1100 runs in the BBL in that period. The Strikers will be hoping that their veteran batter continues to deliver the kind of performance he has done in the recent past.  

Xavier Bartlett (Brisbane Heat)

Last on the list features Brisbane Heat's Xavier Bartlett. The 25-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the BBL last season, with 20 scalps in 11 innings and an impressive economy rate of 7.63. It was the first time in his BBL career that he managed to claim more than 12 wickets in a single season. Bartlett will be hoping to continue his impressive run of form in the upcoming season as well. 

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Cricket Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Cricket fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Azeem Siddiqui
Azeem Siddiqui
Passionate sports follower in the field of sports journalism for more than five years. Loves writing about cricket, football, and tennis.
Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Youngsters to Watch
Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Youngsters to Watch
Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Sleepers
Big Bash League 2024-25: Five Sleepers
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Teams to Watch
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Teams to Watch
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Youngsters to Watch
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Five Youngsters to Watch