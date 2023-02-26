IPL 2023: Five Sleepers

Rovman Powell will be representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 29-year-old has been recently named the captain of the West Indies T20I team and therefore, much will be expected of him in the competition. There is no doubt that Powell has managed to bring more consistency in his attacking game and therefore, he could prove to be an excellent addition to the Capitals side. Powell has played 14 matches in the history of IPL where he has managed to score 250 runs with an average of 25 along with the strike-rate of 149.70.

Finn Allen is around for a while in white-ball cricket and he became the reason for New Zealand to look past Martin Guptill at the top of the order. The right-hander is famous for his attacking display from the beginning and his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping that the 23-year-old will be able to replicate his success in the India's premier T20 competition as well.

We are bringing you those five sleepers who have the ability to turn the game upside down single-handedly in the upcoming edition of the mega-event.

The 2023 edition of the India Premier League (IPL) is set to start in less than 50 days and the excitement amongst the fans reaching new highs.

The 2023 edition of the India Premier League (IPL) is set to start in less than 50 days and the excitement amongst the fans reaching new highs.

Every year, there are some big-name players who enter the contest with not many hoping them to set the world alight.

We are bringing you those five sleepers who have the ability to turn the game upside down single-handedly in the upcoming edition of the mega-event.

Finn Allen (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Finn Allen is around for a while in white-ball cricket and he became the reason for New Zealand to look past Martin Guptill at the top of the order. The right-hander is famous for his attacking display from the beginning and his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be hoping that the 23-year-old will be able to replicate his success in the India's premier T20 competition as well.

Rovman Powell (Delhi Capitals)

Rovman Powell will be representing Delhi Capitals in the upcoming edition of the IPL. The 29-year-old has been recently named the captain of the West Indies T20I team and therefore, much will be expected of him in the competition. There is no doubt that Powell has managed to bring more consistency in his attacking game and therefore, he could prove to be an excellent addition to the Capitals side. Powell has played 14 matches in the history of IPL where he has managed to score 250 runs with an average of 25 along with the strike-rate of 149.70.

Rilee Rossouw (Delhi Capitals)

Third in the list features another Delhi Capitals player in Rilee Rossouw. The left-hander is coming on the back of a spectacular year in T20 cricket where he finished as the sixth-highest run-getter in the world with 1,467 runs at an average of 36.67 along with a strike-rate of 169.20, which included two centuries and 12 fifties in 48 innings. The Capitals will be hoping that the 33-year-old will be able to continue producing similar kinds of performances in the upcoming tournament as well, despite not playing in IPL since the 2014-15 edition where he scored just 53 runs in five innings.

Sam Curran (Punjab Kings)

Fourth in the list features Punjab Kings' Sam Curran. The 24-year-old has proved to be a sensation in the recent past, despite not looking that pleasing to the eye. Curran will be fresh after producing heroics for England in the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup where he was named the Player of the Tournament as well as Player of the Match in the final. The management will be hoping that their marquee signing will be able to continue delivering in the upcoming edition as well. Curran has a rather under-par record in the IPL where he has played 32 matches and scored 337 runs at an average of 22.46 and strike-rate of 149.77. With the ball in hand, he has 32 wickets to his name but conceded runs at an economy-rate of 9.21.

Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Last in the list features Kolkata Knight Riders' veteran all-rounder Andre Russell. The West Indies international has not lived up to the expectations over the last 18 months in different leagues and it was because of this reason he was not considered for selection in the national team for the ICC T20 World Cup. Many believe that Russell's time as a top performer in T20 cricket is over and it will be interesting to see whether he will be able to turn that perception around. In the IPL, Russell has played 98 matches where he has managed to score 2,035 runs with an average of 30.37 along with the strike-rate of 177.88. That's not it as with the ball in hand, the veteran pacer has 89 wickets to his name with an economy-rate of 9.14.