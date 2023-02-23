Call of Duty League Major 3 Week 1 Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our Call of Duty series.

Players to Target

Cellium

What more is there to say about Cellium? He's the reigning MVP and Atlanta are back on top of the CDL. Don't overthink this one as the flex player is in flying form and is far and away the top player in the league. With a 1.24 KD bolstered by a 1.28 in Control, Cellium is one of the most obvious plays in all formats.

Afro

Afro has had his argument to be the league MVP, at least individually, though the lack of success for Rokkr have held him back somewhat. Individually Afro has been singularly talented, putting up numbers even better than aBeZy or HyDra, while consistently keeping Minnesota competitive. Afro will be a top option in all formats and is worth consideration across the board heading into Major 3.

aBeZy

I generally try and avoid putting two players from the same team in the same segment, but aBeZy has made himself impossible to ignore with a ridiculous 1.36 KD in Search and Destroy. The faster half of the Tiny Terrors is having a year to remember and is showing why he is so singularly gifted. aBeZy and FaZe are on top of the CDL and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Players to Fade

2ReaL

2ReaL is back in the Call of Duty League after a hot start to life in Challengers 2023. It's hard to trust the SMG though, as he put together some of the worst play ever seen in the CDL during his 2022 stint. 2ReaL and Vegas will be looking to realize the top-six potential this roster has shown, but early days it's hard to trust 2ReaL in any formats.

Exceed

Exceed has been an improvement for LAG since joining the roster. Unfortunately "improvement" is finishing T8, and not T12. This roster still isn't going to trouble the top of the table and online hasn't been kind to the Purple side of LA. Exceed and co. will need a major bounce back, and there's very real questions around if the talent is even there for this roster to bounce back.

PaulEhx

PaulEhx is a confounding player -- when he's on, he often finds himself in the Blue section of these articles, lighting up teams and producing world-class showings with ease. When he's struggling for form like he is at the moment, he is an absolute liability. London is such a deeply flawed team that it's impossible to look towards any part of this team positively, even with the ceiling PaulEhx offers.

Stats courtesy of Breakingpoint.gg