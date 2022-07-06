IEM Cologne Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our CS:GO series.

IEM Cologne might not be an official CS:GO Major, but it is still one of the most prestigious titles on the CS:GO calendar. Featuring almost all of the best teams in the world IEM Cologne promises to be the jewel of the Summer calendar and could feature some of the most interesting fantasy plays in CS:GO.

Players to Target

s1mple

Sometimes fantasy managers overthink decisions, but this one should be "simple" (pun very much intended). The best player in the world on the team favored to win the entire event, s1mple is putting up god-like stats in 2022 and he just seems to be getting better. In the past three months s1mple boasts a 1.30 rating, putting him right at the top of the world rankings, and that is against the best teams in the world, not lower tier competition. s1mple and co. are the top seed coming into IEM Cologne and it would be a surprise to see anyone else walk out with the title.

sh1ro

What is there to say about perhaps the most underrated player in the world? sh1ro is no longer a value, sneaky, under the radar pick – this is one of the world's top players and he carries a premium salary in all formats. All of that said he is entirely worth it. Over the past three months sh1ro boasts a 1.26 rating with 0.79 kills per round and a 1.14 impact score. sh1ro has been the playmaker for Cloud9 and his dynamism is bringing this team back into the discussion for the top spot in the world.

Brollan

When Ninjas in Pyjamas purchased Brollan from Fnatic there were questions about the price tag. There aren't anymore. Brollan has shown just why he was one of the most hyped young players in the world since joining Ninjas in Pyjamas. With a 1.15 rating in the past three months as well as leading Ninjas in Pyjamas to a top-eight finish at the major Brollan is an elite talent. While he might not be the superstar that b1t or Niko are he tends to be a more affordable salary with the ability to take on the top teams in the world.

Players to Fade

JACKZ

JACKZ is the support of a star-studded G2 Esports side, a role that often leaves him playing tough positions on the map. The French support has struggled of late, with a 0.93 rating and only 0.55 kills per round over the last three months. This isn't entirely his fault either - playing with huNter, NiKo and m0NESY, it's hard to see many opportunities for anyone else to find frags on the map. JACKZ might be a more than competent support, but he certainly finds himself in the 'Players to Fade' category for IEM Cologne.

nitr0

What is there to say about the in-game leader for arguably the worst team in the tournament? The only hope for nitr0 and co. is that the pick up of YEKINDAR, at least temporarily, could give them enough pure firepower to compete with the best teams from Europe. nitr0 has been abysmal in the past three months, making the switch back to CS:GO and struggling to a 0.94 rating with only 0.57 kills per round. nitr0 and Team Liquid are some of the longest odds in the tournament and of the players on the team nitr0 is far and away the least appealing fantasy option. oSee, YEKINDAR, EliGE and NAF all have roads to fantasy relevance, brilliance even, but that path just isn't there for nitr0.

karrigan

The in-game leader for the reigning major champions finds himself in the 'Players to Fade' section once more. That's nothing against karrigan who is one of the most accomplished players in the history of CS:GO. Simply put he has the firepower in front of him to take a seat and watch the young superstar takeover. Over the past three months karrigan has four event wins and a 0.95 rating with 0.57 kills per round. FaZe Clan is the #1 rated team in the world and a smart pick to win IEM Cologne, but karrigan doesn't have the stats to put him in the conversation for fantasy purposes.

Stats courtesy of HLTV.org

