VCT LOCK//IN Group Omega Cheat Sheet

Group Alpha is in the books with favorites LOUD and DRX coming out on top, so now it's time for Group Omega, featuring tournament favorites such as Fnatic, 100 Thieves and Na'Vi. Will it be time to follow the chalk once more or does the Omega bracket offer more variance? Here's a look at some players to target and fade in Sao Paulo.

Players to Target

Chronicle

Chronicle is one of two big-name signings for Fnatic in the offseason, joining alongside Leo to form what many are heralding as one of the top teams in the world. The rifler was incredible with Gambit and came inches from a world title in 2021. Chronicle offers unprecedented slaying in a variety of roles and is a top option in all formats, even with a tough Round 1 match against Sentinels.

Jamppi

Jamppi is back with Liquid for a third year and it's not hard to see why as the superstar sniper is a top asset in all formats on the server and for fantasy managers. Jamppi and Liquid open the tournament in a very winnable spot against Team Secret and should have the chance to get some momentum rolling early.

SUYGETSU

SUYGETSU is playing for a new team with Na'Vi, but the lineup is largely unchanged. The rifler is one of the most individually gifted players in the world and had a strong offseason. SUYGETSU and Na'Vi were the betting favorites coming into Lock In, and open the tournament against a KRU roster that has an entirely new-look in what should be a very favorable match.

Players to Fade

ANGE1

The other side of the Na'Vi coin lands with ANGE1. One of the brightest players in the world, ANGE1 has consistently led rosters deep into tournaments, but rarely offers anything individually. The in-game leader has all the firepower in the world to work with around him, and often is willing to take awful positions to set his team up for success. All of those factors keep him out of fantasy consideration.

dephh

dephh is probably the worst player on a top-tier team and he just keeps finding his way back onto these superstar rosters. It certainly doesn't hurt his case that he's packaged with one of North America's brightest talents in Zekken, with the pair landing on Sentinels. dephh would probably be out of the red in better circumstances, but opening the tournament against Fnatic makes any part of Sentinels tough to trust.

Tehbotol

Tehbotol had an utterly diabolical showing in the offseason tournaments, ending with a 0.58 rating and crumbling utterly on his new-look Rex Regum roster. All-in-all, the support doesn't offer a whole lot going forward, and he looks set for two tough EMEA clashes in the opening two rounds. Still Tehbotol has the potential to bounce back in his first official of 2023, especially with the uncertainty surrounding the FUT Esports roster.

Stats courtesy of Thespike.gg

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.