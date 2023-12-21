DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 16 - Thursday

This article is part of our DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks series.

Slate Overview

We've got a small three-game slate with some teams that run hefty rotations. The major injuries we're monitoring are Gabriel Deck and Rudy Fernandez. If both are out again I'd suspect Real Madrid's rotation to look a lot like the one they utilized Tuesday, which brings both Eli Ndiaye and Alberto Abalde into play as punt plays. If either or both of Deck and Fernandez suit up, I think they make for fine dart throws instead. As always my favorite game stack will be the game involving Maccabi, but there seem to be more red flags than usual. All in all, good luck, everyone!

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Wade Baldwin IV, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,400)

Lorenzo Brown, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($10,800)

Hey I said one or the other is usually in the winning lineup I didn't say always ! Both finished sub 25 FPTS Tuesday in a page up game and the balance build ended up being the path but today on a short slate and limited options I'd say more times than not the winning team will have one of these guys.

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid ($10,100)

we pointed it out last Madrid game but with Sergio Rod back in the lineup the minutes are worse and honestly so is the production. Sergio has just been out playing him as far as an eyeball test goes so he'll not be needed to push 30 min unless he's shooting excellent.

Nemanja Nedovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,800)

Milos Teodosic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($9,200)

With Shavazz Napier out of the equation it'll be these two or Dos Santos running the show for the Crvena at all times . This is a great matchup for the entire backcourt of CRV . Despite not showing lately when Nedo Stays out of foul trouble and is making shots he has the upside to flirt with 30 minutes whereas Teodosic is older and capped around 25 minutes however Milos Possesses a pretty elite 1.10 FPPM number .

Marco Belinelli, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($8,400)

Priced down again and on a short slate I think the old bucket getter is def in play here. Much like Milos he's prolly capped around 25-27 min esp with everyone healthy but he just has an elite shot rate %.

Valuable Values

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui, Valencia Basket ($5,900)

Returned last game and despite only seeing 13 min still got double digit FPTS and the thought here is I think we see closer to 18-22 min from Lopez today. CLAVER the PF joins Semi and Harper out so I think we see more 3 guard lineups from VALENCIA..

Sergio Rodriguez, Real Madrid ($5,800)

Playing good ball and looks healthy right now his usage when out there is pretty elite and I think 18 FPTS could be plenty enough.

Yago Dos Santos, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,100)

With Napier gone he's most likely locked into 18-22 minutes and he's only 6k. He's not had a hit shooting night in a min and always live to happen here in a up tempo game that suits him.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Kevin Punter, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($9,800)

since he returned and shook a little rust he has been shooting lights out and in such a big game I don't see him being hesitant to let them fire all game long. Punter is also helped but what should be a solid paced game .

Tornike Shengelia, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($11,200)

he joined almost all the other studs on Tuesday by having a floor game but now looks to bounce back vs a VBC team that is running out of PFs. This will be a snail paced game but the only other team in league as slow as Valencia is FBD whom he dropped 34 FPTS against.

Luka Mitrovic, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($8,900)

The minutes last game despite not having any foul trouble issues was really tilting as it looks like we won't ever truly know when he'll get pushed minutes wise. Good matchup here for the 4 but MTA is great at drawing fouls so I'm aware of the risk he possesses.

Bonzie Colson, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($9,600)

He's in play more so in mini game stacks or even pivot off of the guards if you think they have another less than stellar game .

Brandon Davies, Valencia Basket ($8,100)

For those of you who have been playing all year you know what I'm about to say. great floor but abysmal ceiling . Matchups never matter with him and throughout his career I've never been able to pinpoint when a Davies game is coming. I just know the ceiling is always there looming.

Valuable Values

Damien Inglis, Valencia Basket ($7,200)

If VBC decides to go with 2 Bigs all game Inglis could benefit from these front court injuries and he has 10-10 upside .

Adam Hanga, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade ($6,200)

returned from extended absence last match but didn't look rusty at all. I love the upside . He can sometimes have games where he doesn't look interested at all but he's sub 6.5k and starting in a good game environment.

James Webb III, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv ($6,400)

I have no idea what has gotten into James Webb but ever since he's returned he's been torching . He had a similar stretch like this when he played for VBC and the best advice is to just ride it until the wheels fall off or the price raises to 7k.

Boubacar Toure, Valencia Basket ($5,700)

so with the front court injuries to VBC if they do decide to play 2 bigs he's another guy who could benefit with Inglis. I'd set a rule to not play Davies, Toure, Inglis Together. However one of those 3 feel like they're going to get there.

Bryant Dunston, Virtus Segafredo Bologna ($6,300)

Old man River will start for VIR and he's 6.3k playing 20+ most games and on a 3 game slate with those credentials is more than enough.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kurt Jones plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: KURTJONESWVKURTJONE, FanDuel: KURTJONESWV.