DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 8 - Wednesday

Slate Overview

We have a slate very similar to last Friday, in which star power is very much lacking. Unlike that day where we at least had Mike James -- who did not do a lot -- the highest-priced player is Keenan Evans at an even $11,000. The bulk of the teams that will play Wednesday run very deep rotations, so there will be plenty of uncertainty in that regard. As of posting there are not any injury situations that would change much for me, but seeing as this is a double-game week that can change quickly, so be sure to keep an eye on the news.

Guards to Go After

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Sterling Brown, ALBA Berlin ($10,100)

Brown is as pricey as he has been all season, but we don't have top-tier options and Brown is a guy that keeps finding ways to get the job done. Last week he was part of the winning lineup despite a slow start. Brown is helped by his consistent usage, his team's lack of experienced guards and playmakers, the pace at which ALBA plays as well as a favorable matchup against ASVEL.

Keenan Evans, Zalgiris Kaunas ($11,000)

I don't think he's a must on this slate at all but he is one of the very few guys available that has the upside for 40.0 DraftKings points. Defense is not a priority for Panathinaikos, so at least the matchup is right.

Tomas Satoransky, FC Barcelona ($9,300)

I really thought the increased price mixed with Nicolas Laprovittola returning would hinder him in Round 8, but he still got the job done. On this slate he's still priced to play, and you only need about 27-to-29 DraftKings points out of him on a slate I suspect to be fairly low-scoring.

Kostas Sloukas, Panathinaikos Athens ($9,700)

Satoransky is the cash-play guard in this price range, and Sloukas is the GPP version. I think his floor is lower than his counterpart's due to the unpredictability in the Panathinaikos backcourt, but Sloukas still has a nice ceiling because he can take over games in many ways.

Nando de Colo, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,100)

Paris Lee, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($9,400)

Lastly we have two players who are very volatile, but I think in the best situation -- particularly with Frank Jackson no longer around -- could outscore the last two guys at a fraction of the ownership and give you automatic leverage on the field. Both get a bit of an extra bump given ALBA's pace.

Valuable Values

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich ($6,800)

Edwards has been starting a bit and shot the ball pretty well over the last two Rounds. He will get a bit of a bump if Andreas Obst is unable to go Wednesday.

Kendrick Nunn, Panathinaikos Athens ($5,700)

He basically hopped off the plane and gave them eight minutes in Round 7, and he was extremely aggressive when he was out there. I can't predict what the minutes will be but think he's worth a stab in GPPs.

Chris Chiozza, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($4,400)

The minutes have increased each game since he made his debut, and based on watching it looks like Dusko Ivanovic really likes him. I wish Wednesday was a day we were jamming studs because I'd have a lot more Chiozza, but in the main tournament I'm fine leaving a few hundred dollars on the table in lineups including Chiozza.

P.J. Dozier, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($6,400)

I really thought one of Partizan's guards would take the reins with Kevin Punter out, but it has basically been a committee approach. I don't mind taking a stab at any of Partizan's guards but Dozier is the talent I believe in.

Frontcourt in Focus

Players listed in order of confidence

Preferred Plays

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos Athens ($10,300)

For those of you who are familiar with EuroLeague DFS, you're probably thinking no way am I paying this price for a player who was once in the $6,000 range doing very little. However, this is a new Mitoglou and he is being given every opportunity in the world with Panathinaikos thin at the forward spots. He definitely passes the eye test and I'm curious to see if he can live up to this price.

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($10,200)

He's been playing at an MVP level despite working as a reserve and has to garner interest based on hwo the slate is laid out. The matchup is not the most friendly, though, as Barcelona is very stout defensively. Teammate Tadas Sedekerskis has been a rebounding machine, and even though it will be a tough test he could suffice if you pass on Moneke.

Johannes Thiemann, ALBA Berlin ($9,500)

Thiemann has a great matchup, and although ALBA runs a deep rotation he can stuff the stat sheet anytime out. If he gets close to 3x value I think he can be in the optimal lineup.

Mathias Lessort, Panathinaikos Athens ($10,600)

Lessort is of the most physically dominant players in the league and I like attacking Zalgiris at the centers spot. He's got to be careful though and avoid picking up fouls, which he did not do his last time out.

Valuable Values

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($7,900)

Mike Scott, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne ($8,000)

These are two very versatile forwards whose minutes look secure as long as they stay out of foul trouble. ASVEL lacks shooting guards, which forces them into more lengthy lineup. That matches up well with ALBA, who frequently run out a lineup of tweeners themselves.

Kevarrius Hayes, Zalgiris Kaunas ($6,900)

The minutes are very promising for the center, who might be asked to play heavy minutes again Wednesday in an effort to slow down Lessort.

Devin Booker, FC Bayern Munich ($7,400)

The ceiling isn't great, but I'm mentioning him because if Isaac Bonga is unable to play, Booker has a very nice floor and 30-minute upside.

Vanja Marinkovic, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz ($7,000)

He's priced to play on this type of slate. The minutes are solid and he's a microwave scorer who can put 20 points on the board if he gets it going.

Yanni Wetzell, ALBA Berlin ($6,800)

ALBA runs an uninviting rotation but Wetzell is one of my guys, and with his back to the basket in the post he wears guys down.

Bruno Caboclo, Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade ($3,100)

At this price Caboclo is worth a dart throw even if we don't know what his role will be. If he gets 10-to-15 minutes that could be enough.

