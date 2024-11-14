EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 10

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We are entering the second leg of the double-game week, and if it's anything like the first we will be in for a treat, as a whopping 52 players put up at least 15.0 points in the EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge in Round 9!

That kind of output is particularly rare, so it's unlikely we see a repeat again in Round 10. However, from a strategic perspective, it's worth checking out who performed well Tuesday and Wednesday, as it is worth targeting players we know are in good form -- particularly with unlimited trades on the horizon.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out on X via @RotoWireEuro.

Here we go!

Guard

Facundo Campazzo, Real Madrid (16.5 credits)

Campazzo played just under 24 minutes against Virtus Bologna on Tuesday, and he was his club's top performer, puttuing up 14 points and nine assists. In the second leg of the double-game week, Real Madrid will host Efes, which should be a tougher opponent. Nevertheless, it's tough to see the home team slipping up, and Campazzo is on fire.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (13.0 credits)

Entering this week Maledon had cooled off, which raised some doubts about his prospects. However, he generated 31 points and 37 PIR in Round 9 against Olympiacos -- the most impressive performance of his EuroLeague career. He should remain ASVEL's most important piece in their Round 10 matchup with Red Star.

Carsen Edwards, FC Bayern Munich (11.2 credits)

In Tuesday's game against his former team, Fenerbahce, Edwards performed excellently, scoring 24 points and dishing out five assists. With an average of 20.6 ppg on the season, Edwards leads the entire league in scoring. He is full of confidence these days and has been Bayern's top producer.

Matteo Spagnolo, ALBA Berlin (8.5 credits)

With nearly half its roster unavailable in Round 9, ALBA achieved a legendary victory against Milan, and in that game Spagnolo recorded 20 points, five rebounds, nine assists and 23 PIR. ALBA should get a couple players back Thursday, but Spagnolo has delivered a trio of times this season, and he has become his team's top coordinator with Martin Hermannsson sidelined.

Forward

Nigel Hayes-Davis, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (15.1 credits)

He played the first half against Bayern without scoring a single point, but he surged after halftime and wound up with 25 points. Hayes-Davis significantly improved his performance over the last four Rounds, and with Fenerbahce down all of Wade Baldwin IV, Scottie Wilbekin and Devon Hall, he will be his team's focal point on the offensive end in an away game against Zalgiris.

Zach LeDay, EA7 Emporio Armani Milan (14.7 credits)

Kevin Punter returned to Belgrade on Wednesday, and another former Partizan player will arrive Friday in LeDay. With Josh Nebo out, LeDay has really picked up the pace, posting PIRs of 29, 23, and 32 over the last three Rounds. Nikola Mirotic has been a big-time producer, but LeDay finds himself in the same boat.

Gabriele Procida, ALBA Berlin (8.3 credits)

The youngster has been a standout for ALBA of late, producing 34 and 31 PIR in the last two games with many of his teammates are sidelined. In the second game of the week, ALBA will travel to Bayern for an all-German affair, and Procida will surely be the most trusted player for his club.

Filip Petrusev, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (8.5 credits)

The MVP of Round 9, Petrusev had a terrific performance, with 25 points, seven rebounds and 38 PIR. Red Star will hit the road Thursday for the second time this week, and they have a good chance to pick up another win against ASVEL. Petrusev now looks like his team's top option in the paint.

Center

Nikola Milutinov, Olympiacos Piraeus (14.0 credits)

Milutinov missed the first five Rounds of the season, but he has steadily gotten going and is providing a reminder that he is one of the best centers in Europe. He is due for another big night against Maccabi, who are susceptible inside without Jasiel Rivero.

Laurynas Birutis, Zalgiris Kaunas (7.8 credits)

Birutis is not playing as often as he was last season, but he got the job done Wednesday, and he dropped a double-double last time he faced Fenerbahce. The Turkish team has not been stout in the paint, so Birutis could again be a key player for his club in Round 10.

Head Coach

Gordon Herbert, FC Bayern Munich (6.2 credits)

Bayern held a five-point halftime lead against Fenerbahce on Tuesday, but they could only watch the Hayes-Davis show after the break and fell for just the third time this season. They will be eager to bounce back Thursday against their fellow German club ALBA, and they will be playing at home against a team that even with a couple players due back is significantly shorthanded.

Joan Penarroya, FC Barcelona (8.5 credits)

Barcelona squeaked past Partizan on Wednesday despite holding a 23-point lead at one point, and they find themselves tied atop the standings. They will face a streaking Paris club in Round 10, but they will be in their home gym, where they are a perfect 4-0 in EuroLeague play this season, and will be comfortable favorites.

Drop Candidates

Tarik Biberovic, Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul (7.2 credits)

Biberovic is playing quite a bit more than he was last season, but he truly appears to be a "home-court giant," as he has not recorded more than 8 PIR in an away game since the current campaign began. Fenerbahce will face Zalgiris on the road Friday, and the Lithuanian team is ceding four points fewer to its opponents than any other club.

Konstantinos Mitoglou, Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens (9.2 credits)

Mitoglou was one of the most important pieces for Panathinaikos last season, but his role is being filled by Juancho Hernangomez at the moment. Mitoglou is getting only around 13 minutes per night, and that is not enough for him to make the desired impact at this price point.

