EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 4

This article is part of our EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks series.

We are in the second leg of the double-game week, so be sure to get those lineup changes in. And just a heads up, after this Round you will gain unlimited roster moves!

Strategically in Round 4 we will move away from forwards and focus on centers, as many of them are in top form. You will notice this in the recommendations below.

If you have any questions or comments about strategy or the picks below, feel free to drop those at the bottom of this article or reach out via @RotoWireEuro.

And off we go!

Guard

T.J. Shorts, Paris Basketball (13.7 credits)

Based on the first three Rounds, it could be said that Shorts has been the most consistent performer. He played 27 minutes in each contest and and contributed at least 16 points, three rebounds and four assists in all three. Bayern is having trouble with opposing guards, as witnessed in the first three games with the performances of Facundo Campazzo, Sylvain Francisco, and Carlik Jones. Long story short, Shorts is a top-tier option.

Theo Maledon, LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne (11.6 credits)

Hail to the new "Prince of the EuroLeague." Maledon recorded 17, 23, and 22 PIR from Rounds 1 through 3 and is averaging 28 minutes per night. He should remain on a roll Friday in a home matchup with Baskonia.

Wade Baldwin IV, Fenerbahce Beko (14.3 credits)

Baldwin had a rough go of it Tuesday, going just 1-of-6 from the floor and finishing with a goose egg in the PIR column in a loss to Red Star. However, Baldwin remains crucial in Fenerbahce's backcourt, particularly with Scottie Wilbekin and Marko Guduric unavailable. Fenerbahce heads to Berlin for Round 4, and both they and Baldwin are due for a bounceback.

Martin Hermannsson, ALBA Berlin (8.9 credits)

Injuries were an issue for Hermannsson in recent years, but he has put those behind him, and at the moment he has taken the reins for ALBA. In Round 3 against ASVEL he put 21 points on the board, and another quality appearance should be in store against a Fenerbahce team that has struggled with perimeter defense.

Forward

Chima Moneke, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (15.7 credits)

Simply put, Moneke is a stud. He has more than met expectations in the three games played so far and has become the most trusted player of head coach Pablo Laso. On Tuesday, he had a great start to the week by achieving 21 PIR against the tough opponent Real Madrid. He could make it a perfect week with another quality showing against an ASVEL team that has trouble with opposing big men.

Jaylen Hoard, Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv (13.1 credits)

Hoard is playing at the EuroLeague level for the first time this season, and after averaging 15.7 PIR over the last two EuroCup seasons, there was intrigue about how things would go. Well, he is not struggling at all. During the last game against Efes, he played for 34 minutes, scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds, showcasing the type of production he can provide.

Yanni Wetzell, ALBA Berlin (7.5 credits)

The forward from New Zealand plays an average of 20 minutes per game and performs especially well in home games. In the last game against ASVEL, he impressed by scoring 11 points and grabbing six rebounds. He could be a nice under-the-radar option.

Center

Joel Bolomboy, Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade (12.7 credits)

Bolomboy has reached double digits in at least one category in all three appearances this season, and last time he got there in two departments. In Red Star's victory over Fenerbahce on Tuesday he contributed 18 points, 11 rebounds and total of 25 PIR in 31 minutes. Red Star will next face a Barcelona team that is loaded at the center spot, but Bolomboy is the only center getting minutes for Red Star right now, and that makes him a vital piece.

Tyrique Jones, Partizan Mozzart Bet (11.1 credits)

Before the start of the double-game week, Jones had a minor injury which left his status uncertain. However, he took the court Tuesday and made a significant impact against Bayern, recording 16 PIR over 20 minutes. I believe he will meet expectations against Maccabi as well.

Jasiel Rivero, Maccabi Playtika Tel-Aviv (11.2 credits)

Against Efes on Tuesday, he had a good performance with 10 points, six rebounds and 18 PIR. Wenyen Gabriel remains in the recovery process, and although Maccabi added Alpha Kaba to the team he is not contributing. Therefore, Rivero will continue holding down a key role in the frontcourt.

Neal Sako, LDLC Asvel Villeurbanne (10.2 credits)

Before the game against ALBA on Tuesday, he was listed as a game-time decision due to a minor injury. However, he played 31 minutes, recorded a double-double and put up 20 PIR. If fellow big man Joffrey Lauvergne is unable to play again, Sako is likely to continue his ascent.

Khalifa Diop, Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (7.3 credits)

For those looking for cheap credit players, this is a hot prospect alert. Donta Hall sustained an injury during the game against Real Madrid and was on the court for only 9 minutes. Even if he plays against Asvel, likely won't be for a long time. Meanwhile, Diop played 28 minutes against Real and contributed 15 PIR. Red flag, if Hall will be available against Asvel, the situation can be changed.

Head Coach

Sasa Obradovic, AS Monaco (8.8 credits) – Monaco played their first two games at home and secured comfortable victories. They will be facing with Virtus who they has started the season with two home agme loss and 0-3 in total which could not be acceptable as a good form.

Saras Jasikevicius, Fenerbahce Beko (8.8 credits) –

They had a very poor performance against Crvena Zvezda, managing to cut the deficit till 4 points, but ultimately lost at home with a score of 57-76. Still, Berlin away games often feel like home for Fenerbahçe due to the local Turkish population. To end the double-game week on a positive mood and boost their morale before next week's game against Pana, Fenerbahçe is the team more likely to secure a victory.

Drop Candidates

Ante Zizic, Virtus Segafredo Bologna (8.3 credits)

He was in great shape during the pre-season period, but his playing only 7 minutes in the game against Zalgiris on Tuesday which indicates that he is currently not favored by Bianchi.

Roman Sorkin, Maccabi Playtika Tel-Aviv (7.7 credits)

At the beginning of the season, there were a high expectations for him, especially after Wayne Gabriel's injury, which led to predictions that he could also get minutes at the center position. However, Hoard, who had a strong season in the EuroCup last year, is much more in form in power forward position.

Checking out wagers for Round 4? Take a look at the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes!