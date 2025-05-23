This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Evan Fournier, Nigel Williams-Goss and Kostas Papanikolaou will be available Friday for Olympiacos, but Keenan Evans, Giannoulis Larentzakis and Tyler Dorsey will not be.
Kendrick Nunn and Mathias Lessort will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Tibor Pleiss will not.
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul vs. Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens
Status Check
FBB
PAO
Game Time: 17:00 CET / 11:00 am ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.5
Total: 160.5
Olympiacos Piraeus vs. AS Monaco
Status Check
OLY
ASM
None
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 160.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!