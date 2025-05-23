Euro Betting
EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Friday

EuroLeague Basketball Primer: Final Four - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on May 25, 2025 6:44AM EST
This article is part of our EuroLeague Basketball Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Evan Fournier, Nigel Williams-Goss and Kostas Papanikolaou will be available Friday for Olympiacos, but Keenan Evans, Giannoulis Larentzakis and Tyler Dorsey will not be.

Kendrick Nunn and Mathias Lessort will suit up Friday for Panathinaikos, but Tibor Pleiss will not.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul vs. Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

FBB

PAO

Scottie Wilbekin

Kendrick Nunn

 

Mathias Lessort

 

Marius Grigonis

Game Time: 17:00 CET / 11:00 am ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -2.5
Total: 160.5

Olympiacos Piraeus vs. AS Monaco

Status Check

OLY

ASM

Evan Fournier

None

Keenan Evans

 

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Kostas Papanikolaou

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 160.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
