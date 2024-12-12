EuroLeague Picks: Best Bets for Round 15 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Picks series.

Best EuroLeague Bets for Thursday, Dec. 12

All odds for EuroLeague player props current as of 8:15 AM ET Thursday.

Jordan Loyd Over 12.5 Points+Assists (-115 bet365)

With Alpha Diallo unavailable, some usage will be opened up for Monaco, and I think they utilize their three-guard lineup a bit even if Furkan Korkmaz returns. Given the roster and matchup, I like Loyd to hit home here.

Matteo Spagnolo Over 16.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-135 bet365)

Gabriele Procida is uncertain for Round 15, and Martin Hermannsson's status is also up in the air. Spagnolo could have the ball in his hands frequently, and even if Hermannsson plays, Spagnolo's ability to grab rebounds helps our cause.

Martin Hermannsson 12+ Points (+165 DraftKings)

Hermannsson played in ALBA's last domestic game, but his status for Round 15 is uncertain. This wager voids if he does not take the court, and I like both him and Spagnolo to deliver even if they are both on the roster.

Alen Smailagic Over 10.5 Points+Rebounds (-110 bet365)

The playing time isn't amazing, but he's so productive when he's out there, and I think he gets more run in Round 15 in an effort to draw Walter Tavares out of the paint and and pay attention to a player who is capable of knocking down the outside shot.

Wade Baldwin IV Over 21.5 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-115 bet365)

Baldwin has been unlucky for us, and I understand if you want to fade this, but here's the situation: Fenerbahce was already depleted in the backcourt and Arturs Zagars has now joined the list of unavailable players. Baldwin has not been producing regularly, but the usage is still there, and you have to think a big night is coming. If you do, you can even ladder Baldwin's points on DraftKings. If you don't, Marko Guduric lines also look favorable Thursday.

