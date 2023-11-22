Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
November 22, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

BAY

ASV

Vladimir Lucic

Nando de Colo

Andreas Obst

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.5
Total: 158.5

FC Barcelona at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

BAR

MTA

Jan Vesely

None

Rokas Jokubaitis

 

Michael Caicedo

 

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.0
Total: 164.0

Valencia Basket at Panathinaikos Athens

Status Check

VBC

PAO

Chris Jones

Juancho Hernangomez

Jared Harper

Ioannis Papapetrou

Stefan Jovic

 

Martin Hermannsson

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.5
Total: 154.5

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

FBB

VIR

Nick Calathes

Jordan Mickey

Marko Guduric

Achille Polonara

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Sertac Sanli

 

Tarik Biberovic

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0
Total: 160.5

ALBA Berlin at Real Madrid

Status Check

BER

RMB

Sterling Brown

Guerschon Yabusele

Matt Thomas

Carlos Alocen

Marcus Eriksson

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -17.5
Total: 168.0

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 10 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 10 - Thursday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 10
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 10
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Friday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Friday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 9
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Thursday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 9 - Thursday