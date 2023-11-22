EuroLeague Primer: Round 10 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
FC Bayern Munich at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
BAY
ASV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -1.5
Total: 158.5
FC Barcelona at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
BAR
MTA
None
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -2.0
Total: 164.0
Valencia Basket at Panathinaikos Athens
Status Check
VBC
PAO
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -5.5
Total: 154.5
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Virtus Segafredo Bologna
Status Check
FBB
VIR
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -3.0
Total: 160.5
Status Check
BER
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -17.5
Total: 168.0
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!