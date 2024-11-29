Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 12 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Published on November 29, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

EA7

FBB

Josh Nebo

Wade Baldwin IV

Nenad Dimitrijevic

Scottie Wilbekin

Leandro Bolmaro

Devon Hall

Freddie Gillespie

 

Stefano Tonut

 

Diego Flaccadori

 

Giordano Bortolani

 

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -6.0
Total: 161.5

FC Bayern Munich at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

BAY

CZV

Vladimir Lucic

Joel Bolomboy

Niels Giffey

Ognjen Dobric

 

Dejan Davidovac

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 166.0

AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ASM

PAO

Nick Calathes

Cedi Osman

Furkan Korkmaz

Marius Grigonis

Mam Jaiteh

Kostas Antetokounmpo

 

Dimitris Moraitis

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -6.0
Total: 165.0

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

EFS

ASV

Shane Larkin

Paris Lee

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Edwin Jackson

 

Melvin Ajinca

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -3.5
Total: 166.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
