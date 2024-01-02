EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Thomas Walkup will be available for Olympiacos, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.
Milan's Billy Baron and Giampaolo Ricci will not suit up Tuesday, but Diego Flaccadori will.
Maccabi's Wade Baldwin IV and Josh Nebo will start Tuesday.
Monaco's Matthew Strazel will not be available Tuesady, but Terry Tarpey will be.
ALBA's Ziga Samar remains out for Round 18.
Red Star's Nikola Topic will play in Round 18, but Luka Mitrovic will not.
Tyler Dorsey will suit up Tuesday for Fenerbahce, but Dyshawn Pierre will not.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
CZV
FBB
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.0
Total: 163.0
ALBA Berlin at Zalgiris Kaunas
Status Check
BER
ZAL
Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.0
Total: 160.0
AS Monaco at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
ASM
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -3.0
Total: 170.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
EA7
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.0
Total: 148.5
LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
Status Check
ASV
PAR
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -11.5
Total: 165.5
