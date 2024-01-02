EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Tuesday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Thomas Walkup will be available for Olympiacos, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.

Milan's Billy Baron and Giampaolo Ricci will not suit up Tuesday, but Diego Flaccadori will.

Maccabi's Wade Baldwin IV and Josh Nebo will start Tuesday.

Monaco's Matthew Strazel will not be available Tuesady, but Terry Tarpey will be.

ALBA's Ziga Samar remains out for Round 18.

Red Star's Nikola Topic will play in Round 18, but Luka Mitrovic will not.

Tyler Dorsey will suit up Tuesday for Fenerbahce, but Dyshawn Pierre will not.

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.0

Total: 163.0

ALBA Berlin at Zalgiris Kaunas

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.0

Total: 160.0

AS Monaco at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: AS Monaco -3.0

Total: 170.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.0

Total: 148.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET

TV: ESPN3

Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -11.5

Total: 165.5

