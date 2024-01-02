Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 2, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Thomas Walkup will be available for Olympiacos, but Ignas Brazdeikis will not be.

Milan's Billy Baron and Giampaolo Ricci will not suit up Tuesday, but Diego Flaccadori will.

Maccabi's Wade Baldwin IV and Josh Nebo will start Tuesday.

Monaco's Matthew Strazel will not be available Tuesady, but Terry Tarpey will be.

ALBA's Ziga Samar remains out for Round 18.

Red Star's Nikola Topic will play in Round 18, but Luka Mitrovic will not.

Tyler Dorsey will suit up Tuesday for Fenerbahce, but Dyshawn Pierre will not.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

CZV

FBB

Luka Mitrovic

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Tyler Dorsey

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.0
Total: 163.0

ALBA Berlin at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

BER

ZAL

Gabriele Procida

Arnas Butkevicius

Louis Olinde

 

Ziga Samar

 

Kresimir Nikic

 

Marcus Eriksson

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET / 1:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -8.0
Total: 160.0

AS Monaco at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

ASM

MTA

Jordan Loyd

Wade Baldwin IV

Terry Tarpey

Josh Nebo

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: AS Monaco -3.0
Total: 170.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

EA7

OLY

Nikola Mirotic

Thomas Walkup

Shavon Shields

Veniamin Abosi

Maodo Lo

 

Billy Baron

 

Diego Flaccadori

 

Giampaolo Ricci

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -8.0
Total: 148.5

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

ASV

PAR

Nando de Colo

Zach LeDay

 

Alen Smailagic

 

Aleksa Avramovic

 

Uros Trifunovic

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -11.5
Total: 165.5

