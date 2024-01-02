Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 18 - Wednesday

Kevin O'Brien 
January 2, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Valencia Basket

Status Check

EFS

VBC

Will Clyburn

Kevin Pangos

Derek Willis

Jared Harper

Erkan Yilmaz

Victor Claver

Erten Gazi

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

 

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Valencia Basket -3.5
Total: 159.0

FC Bayern Munich at Virtus Segafredo Bologna

Status Check

BAY

VIR

None

Jordan Mickey

 

Ognjen Dobric

 

Devontae Cacok

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Virtus Segafredo Bologna -5.0
Total: 161.0

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

PAO

BKN

Kostas Sloukas

None

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -1.0
Total: 165.5

Real Madrid at FC Barcelona

Status Check

RMB

BAR

Gabriel Deck

Alex Abrines

Guerschon Yabusele

Michael Caicedo

Rudy Fernandez

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -3.0
Total: 163.5

