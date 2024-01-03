Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 19 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 3, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

MTA

FBB

None

Dyshawn Pierre

 

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.5
Total: 169.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade

Status Check

PAR

CZV

Zach LeDay

Luka Mitrovic

Aleksa Avramovic

 

Uros Trifunovic

 

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -2.0
Total: 164.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

ZAL

ASV

Arnas Butkevicius

Nando de Colo

Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -1.0
Total: 158.5

AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

ASM

OLY

Jordan Loyd

Veniamin Abosi

Matthew Strazel

 

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 154.5

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
