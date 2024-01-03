EuroLeague Primer: Round 19 - Thursday

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.
PREGAME UPDATES
Check back before tip-off!
STATS AND INFO.
News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro
THE SLATE
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul
Status Check
MTA
FBB
None
Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -4.5
Total: 169.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade
Status Check
PAR
CZV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade -2.0
Total: 164.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne
Status Check
ZAL
ASV
Game Time: 20:00 CET / 2:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -1.0
Total: 158.5
AS Monaco at Olympiacos Piraeus
Status Check
ASM
OLY
Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -3.5
Total: 154.5
If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!