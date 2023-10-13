Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 2 - Friday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
October 13, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at AS Monaco

Status Check

PAR

ASM

Achille Polonara

Kemba Walker

 

Jordan Loyd

Game Time: 19:00 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -7.5
Total: 162.0

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Zalgiris Kaunas

Status Check

CZV

ZAL

Nemanja Bjelica

None

Branko Lazic

 

Game Time: 19:00 CET
Spread: Zalgiris Kaunas -1.0
Total: 154.0

FC Barcelona at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

BAR

OLY

Joel Parra

Luke Sikma

Michael Caicedo

Moustapha Fall

 

Nigel Williams-Goss

 

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Panagiotis Tsamis

Game Time: 20:15 CET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -2.0
Total: 156.0

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at Valencia Basket

Status Check

FBB

VBC

Raul Neto

Jared Harper

Metecan Birsen

Xabi Lopez-Arostegui

Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu

Martin Hermannsson

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -2.5
Total: 161.5

