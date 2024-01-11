Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 21 - Friday

Kevin O'Brien 
January 11, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Virtus Segafredo Bologna at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

VIR

EFS

Jordan Mickey

Will Clyburn

Ognjen Dobric

Tyrique Jones

Devontae Cacok

Justus Hollatz

 

Erkan Yilmaz

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 18:30 CET / 12:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -2.5
Total: 167.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at FC Barcelona

Status Check

ZAL

BAR

Arnas Butkevicius

Nicolas Laprovittola

 

Alex Abrines

 

James Nnaji

 

Michael Caicedo

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -9.0
Total: 162.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

MTA

PAR

Tamir Blatt

Alen Smailagic

 

Aleksa Avramovic

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -5.0
Total: 171.0

Olympiacos Piraeus at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

OLY

BKN

Veniamin Abosi

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -1.0
Total: 158.0

ALBA Berlin at LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne

Status Check

BER

ASV

Louis Olinde

Nando de Colo

Justin Bean

Deshaun Thomas

Martin Hermannsson

 

Ziga Samar

 

Game Time: 21:00 CET / 3:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne -5.5
Total: 164.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
