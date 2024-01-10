Euro Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
EuroLeague Primer: Round 21 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 21 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
January 10, 2024

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Bayern Munich at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

BAY

FBB

None

Raul Neto

 

Metecan Birsen

Game Time: 18:45 CET / 12:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -8.5
Total: 160.5

AS Monaco at Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens

Status Check

ASM

PAO

Elie Okobo

Ioannis Papapetrou

 

Luca Vildoza

 

Lefteris Mantzoukas

 

Alexandros Samontourov

Game Time: 20:15 CET / 2:15 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens -3.0
Total: 162.0

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

CZV

EA7

Luka Mitrovic

Rodney McGruder

Nikola Topic

Nikola Mirotic

 

Shavon Shields

 

Maodo Lo

 

Billy Baron

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.5
Total: 156.0

Valencia Basket at Real Madrid

Status Check

VBC

RMB

Victor Claver

Gabriel Deck

 

Sergio Rodriguez

 

Rudy Fernandez

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -10.0
Total: 160.5

If you are interested in online sports betting, preview the best Sportsbook Promo Codes!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only EuroLeague Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire EuroLeague fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien
Kevin mans the Packers and Brewers beats and moonlights as RotoWire's Director of Operations.
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 20 - Wednesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 20 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Wednesday
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 20
EuroLeague Fantasy Challenge Picks: Round 20
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Tuesday
EuroLeague Primer: Round 20 - Tuesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 20 - Tuesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 20 - Tuesday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 19 - Friday
DraftKings EuroLeague DFS Picks: Round 19 - Friday