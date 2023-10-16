Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 3 - Tuesday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
October 16, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Check back before tip-off!

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BAR

PAR

Michael Caicedo

None

Game Time: 18:30 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -2.5
Total: 164.5

Panathinaikos Athens at Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul

Status Check

PAO

FBB

Kostas Sloukas

Tyler Dorsey

Ioannis Papapetrou

Raul Neto

Konstantinos Mitoglou

Metecan Birsen

 

Yigit Hamsa Mestoglu

Game Time: 19:15 CET
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -5.0
Total: 157.0

LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne at Anadolu Efes Istanbul

Status Check

ASV

EFS

David Lighty

Elijah Bryant

 

Erten Gazi 

 

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Game Time: 19:30 CET
Spread: Anadolu Efes Istanbul -11.5
Total: 165.0

FC Bayern Munich at Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz

Status Check

BAY

BKN

Vladimir Lucic

None

Game Time: 20:30 CET
Spread: Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz -4.5
Total: 165.5

Olympiacos Piraeus at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

OLY

EA7

Luke Sikma

Maodo Lo

Nigel Williams-Goss

Billy Baron

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Panagiotis Tsamis

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -2.5
Total: 152.0

Zalgiris Kaunas at Real Madrid

Status Check

ZAL

RMB

None

Rudy Fernandez

 

Alberto Abalde

 

Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET
Spread: Real Madrid -13.0
Total: 165.0

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Kevin O'Brien plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: kevob100, DraftKings: kevob100.
