EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Thursday

PREGAME UPDATES
ALBA's Malte Delow and Elias Rapieque are out for Round 4.
STATS AND INFO.
THE SLATE
Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at ALBA Berlin
Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.5
Total: 162.0
Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv
Status Check
PAR
MTA
Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 169.5
Zalgiris Kaunas at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan
Status Check
ZAL
EA7
Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.5
Total: 152.5
Paris Basketball at FC Bayern Munich
Status Check
PBB
BAY
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.5
Total: 165.5
Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Real Madrid
Status Check
PAO
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -3.0
Total: 167.5
