EuroLeague Primer: Round 4 - Thursday

Written by 
Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on October 17, 2024 7:15AM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

ALBA's Malte Delow and Elias Rapieque are out for Round 4.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

FBB

BER

Scottie Wilbekin

Matt Thomas

Marko Guduric

Malte Delow

Yigit Hamza Mestoglu

Ziga Samar

Game Time: 19:30 CET / 1:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul -7.5
Total: 162.0

Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade at Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv

Status Check

PAR

MTA

Duane Washington

Wenyen Gabriel

Isiaha Mike

Rokas Jokubaitis

Game Time: 20:05 CET / 2:05 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 169.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at EA7 Emporio Armani Milan

Status Check

ZAL

EA7

Brady Manek

Josh Nebo

Tomas Dimsa

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -3.5
Total: 152.5

Paris Basketball at FC Bayern Munich

Status Check

PBB

BAY

Maodo Lo

Vladimir Lucic

Daulton Hommes

Niels Giffey

Leon Kratzer

 

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Bayern Munich -4.5
Total: 165.5

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens at Real Madrid

Status Check

PAO

RMB

Kostas Antetokounmpo

Usman Garuba

 

Andres Feliz

Game Time: 20:45 CET / 2:45 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Real Madrid -3.0
Total: 167.5

