EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Jordan Loyd remains out for Round 5.

Isaiah Canaan will be available Thursday for Olympiacos.

Elijah Bryant and Erkan Yilmaz will suit up Thursday for Efes, but Erten Gazi will not.

Real Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele will not suit up for Round 5.

Barcelona's Nicolas Laprovittola will not play Thursday.

Nikola Mirotic and Maodo Lo will be available Thursday for Milan.

ALBA's Khalifa Koumadje will suit up Thursday.

Partizan's Alen Smailagic will suit up for Round 5.

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Game Time: 18:30 CET

Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.0

Total: 163.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at ALBA Berlin

Game Time: 20:00 CET

Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.0

Total: 156.5

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid

Status Check BAR RMB Michael Caicedo Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET

Spread: Real Madrid -6.0

Total: 167.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Status Check MTA ASM Wade Baldwin IV Jordan Loyd

Game Time: 21:00 CET

Spread: AS Monaco -5.0

Total: 160.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Game Time: 21:00 CET

Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5

Total: 157.5

