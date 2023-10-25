Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday

EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday

Kevin O'Brien 
October 25, 2023

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Monaco's Jordan Loyd remains out for Round 5.

Isaiah Canaan will be available Thursday for Olympiacos.

Elijah Bryant and Erkan Yilmaz will suit up Thursday for Efes, but Erten Gazi will not.

Real Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele will not suit up for Round 5.

Barcelona's Nicolas Laprovittola will not play Thursday.

Nikola Mirotic and Maodo Lo will be available Thursday for Milan.

ALBA's Khalifa Koumadje will suit up Thursday.

Partizan's Alen Smailagic will suit up for Round 5.

STATS AND INFO.

THE SLATE

Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

CZV

PAR

Nemanja Nedovic

Mateusz Ponitka

Nemanja Bjelica

Alen Smailagic

Branko Lazic

 

Game Time: 18:30 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 163.5

EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at ALBA Berlin

Status Check

EA7

BER

Nikola Mirotic

Christ Koumadje

Maodo Lo

Yanni Wetzell

Billy Baron

Elias Rapieque

 

Marcus Eriksson

Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.0
Total: 156.5

FC Barcelona at Real Madrid

Status Check

BAR

RMB

Michael Caicedo

Carlos Alocen

Game Time: 20:45 CET
Spread: Real Madrid -6.0
Total: 167.0

Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at AS Monaco

Status Check

MTA

ASM

Wade Baldwin IV

Jordan Loyd

Game Time: 21:00 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -5.0
Total: 160.5

Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus

Status Check

EFS

OLY

Elijah Bryant

Luke Sikma

Erten Gazi 

Nigel Williams-Goss

Dogus Ozdemiroglu

Shaquielle McKissic

 

Panagiotis Tsamis

Game Time: 21:00 CET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 157.5

