EuroLeague Primer: Round 5 - Thursday

Monaco's Jordan Loyd remains out for Round 5.
Isaiah Canaan will be available Thursday for Olympiacos.
Elijah Bryant and Erkan Yilmaz will suit up Thursday for Efes, but Erten Gazi will not.
Real Madrid's Guerschon Yabusele will not suit up for Round 5.
Barcelona's Nicolas Laprovittola will not play Thursday.
Nikola Mirotic and Maodo Lo will be available Thursday for Milan.
ALBA's Khalifa Koumadje will suit up Thursday.
Partizan's Alen Smailagic will suit up for Round 5.
Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade
CZV
PAR
Game Time: 18:30 CET
Spread: Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade -4.0
Total: 163.5
EA7 Emporio Armani Milan at ALBA Berlin
EA7
BER
Game Time: 20:00 CET
Spread: EA7 Emporio Armani Milan -6.0
Total: 156.5
BAR
RMB
Game Time: 20:45 CET
Spread: Real Madrid -6.0
Total: 167.0
Maccabi Playtika Tel Aviv at AS Monaco
MTA
ASM
Game Time: 21:00 CET
Spread: AS Monaco -5.0
Total: 160.5
Anadolu Efes Istanbul at Olympiacos Piraeus
EFS
OLY
Game Time: 21:00 CET
Spread: Olympiacos Piraeus -4.5
Total: 157.5
