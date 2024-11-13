Euro Betting
EuroLeague Primer: Round 9 - Wednesday

Kevin O'Brien 
Updated on November 13, 2024 2:13PM EST

This article is part of our EuroLeague Primer series.

PREGAME UPDATES

Bryant Dunston will be available Wednesday for Zalgiris, but Alen Smailagic will not be.

Partizan's Vanja Marinkovic will not suit up Wednesday, but Mitar Bosnjakovic will.

Barcelona's Dame Sarr is inactive for Round 9.

STATS AND INFO.

EuroLeague Betting Odds

EuroLeague Starting Lineups

EuroLeague Injury Report

EuroLeague Team Stats

Opponent Averages

Team Trends

News Notifications - @RotoWireEuro

THE SLATE

FC Barcelona at Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade

Status Check

BAR

PAR

Nicolas Laprovittola

Vanja Marinkovic

 

Mario Nakic

 

Mitar Bosnjakovic

Game Time: 18:00 CET / 12:00 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: FC Barcelona -1.0
Total: 163.5

Zalgiris Kaunas at Paris Basketball

Status Check

ZAL

PBB

Bryant Dunston

Daulton Hommes

Alen Smailagic

 

Tomas Dimsa

 

Game Time: 20:30 CET / 2:30 pm ET
TV: ESPN3
Spread: Paris Basketball -2.0
Total: 161.5

