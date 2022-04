This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Dynasty players often fail at rebuilding their teams because they lack the understanding of how to execute. Alan Seslowsky (RotoWire) and Mike Dickinson of the Flex Network carefully walk you through the five steps of a proper rebuild. If done correctly you can be back in the championship race in short order.

