2025 NFL Draft: Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings Revealed

Which NFL fanbases were satisfied with how their front office handled the 2025 NFL Draft?

Utilizing SocialBlade, Rotowire.com found the social engagement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for each NFL teams' posts from Thursday to Saturday during the 2025 NFL Draft weekend. Combining "likes" from Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, we inferred who was the most satisfied fanbase coming out of the weekend.

2025 NFL Draft Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings

Rank Team Total Social "Likes" During Draft Weekend 1 New York Giants 2,731,534 2 New England Patriots 2,249,320 3 Dallas Cowboys 2,158,174 4 Pittsburgh Steelers 2,125,279 5 Philadelphia Eagles 2,095,404 6 Jacksonville Jaguars 2,083,405 7 Las Vegas Raiders 2,025,141 8 San Francisco 49ers 1,972,826 9 Green Bay Packers 1,869,162 10 Seattle Seahawks 1,709,822 11 Cleveland Browns 1,673,191 12 Baltimore Ravens 1,429,565 13 Buffalo Bills 1,322,895 14 Chicago Bears 1,233,440 15 Kansas City Chiefs 1,194,741 16 Carolina Panthers 1,156,999 17 Detroit Lions 1,086,658 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1,049,687 19 Atlanta Falcons 1,029,458 20 Denver Broncos 980,297 21 Tennessee Titans 873,735 22 Houston Texans 863,623 23 Los Angeles Chargers 852,326 24 Cincinnati Bengals 789,474 25 Washington Commanders 737,247 26 Indianapolis Colts 699,096 27 New Orleans Saints 643,228 28 Miami Dolphins 554,236 29 Minnesota Vikings 498,701 30 Los Angeles Rams 491,707 31 Arizona Cardinals 487,597 32 New York Jets 477,924

Which Fanbases Were Most Satisfied With This Year's Class?

Whether it was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter out of Penn State or Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, it seems like the New York Giants' fanbase emerged from this weekend's NFL Draft with some extra gas in the tank, emotionally.

That's because the NFC East stalwarts pulled down the most 'likes' on social media during the seven round spectacle that took place in Green Bay, finishing the three days with 2,731,534 of them, to be exact.

Most of that online juice likely came from the team's selection of Carter with the third overall pick, as the Philadelphia native terrorized opposing quarterbacks for three seasons in Happy Valley en route to being named a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection along with that DPOY honor in 2024.

Whether it was a direct result of Carter's selection or the net impact of adding seven players across as many rounds, the Giants finished atop our 2025 NFL Draft fanbase excitement list, with the 'G-Men' placing ahead of the New England Patriots leaguewide.

The Patriots, by comparison, raked in 2,249,320 'likes' on social media during this year's draft, headlined by the team's selection of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who took home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024, which is awarded to the top lineman in the SEC each season.

While the Giants and Patriots were the class of the drafts, 'likes' wise, other top performers included the Dallas Cowboys (2,158,174 'likes'), Pittsburgh Steelers (2,125,279 'likes') and the Philadelphia Eagles (2,095,404 'likes').

Conversely, the least 'liked' draft class in 2025 belonged to the Giants' roommates at MetLife Stadium, as the New York Jets pulled in a paltry 477,924 'likes' on social media to finish behind the Arizona Cardinals (487,597 'likes') and the Los Angeles Rams (491,707 'likes') in the 32-team league.

None of those franchises could compete with the social media influence of the Giants, however, with football fans in the Big Apple turning out in a big way to show their social media support for players like Carter, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander, who were the top three selections by the NFC East club in 2025.