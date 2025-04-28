2025 NFL Draft: Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings Revealed

Which NFL fanbases were satisfied with how their front office handled the 2025 NFL Draft?
Utilizing SocialBlade, Rotowire.com found the social engagement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for each NFL teams' posts from Thursday to Saturday during the 2025 NFL Draft weekend. Combining "likes" from Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, we inferred who was the most satisfied fanbase coming out of the weekend.
2025 NFL Draft Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings
Rank
Team
Total Social "Likes" During Draft Weekend
1
New York Giants
2,731,534
2
New England Patriots
2,249,320
3
Dallas Cowboys
2,158,174
4
Pittsburgh Steelers
2,125,279
5
Philadelphia Eagles
2,095,404
6
Jacksonville Jaguars
2,083,405
7
Las Vegas Raiders
2,025,141
8
San Francisco 49ers
1,972,826
9
Green Bay Packers
1,869,162
10
Seattle Seahawks
1,709,822
11
Cleveland Browns
1,673,191
12
Baltimore Ravens
1,429,565
13
Buffalo Bills
1,322,895
14
Chicago Bears
1,233,440
15
Kansas City Chiefs
1,194,741
16
Carolina Panthers
1,156,999
17
Detroit Lions
1,086,658
18
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1,049,687
19
Atlanta Falcons
1,029,458
20
Denver Broncos
980,297
21
Tennessee Titans
873,735
22
Houston Texans
863,623
23
Los Angeles Chargers
852,326
24
Cincinnati Bengals
789,474
25
Washington Commanders
737,247
26
Indianapolis Colts
699,096
27
New Orleans Saints
643,228
28
Miami Dolphins
554,236
29
Minnesota Vikings
498,701
30
Los Angeles Rams
491,707
31
Arizona Cardinals
487,597
32
New York Jets
477,924
Which Fanbases Were Most Satisfied With This Year's Class?
Whether it was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter out of Penn State or Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, it seems like the New York Giants' fanbase emerged from this weekend's NFL Draft with some extra gas in the tank, emotionally.
That's because the NFC East stalwarts pulled down the most 'likes' on social media during the seven round spectacle that took place in Green Bay, finishing the three days with 2,731,534 of them, to be exact.
Most of that online juice likely came from the team's selection of Carter with the third overall pick, as the Philadelphia native terrorized opposing quarterbacks for three seasons in Happy Valley en route to being named a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection along with that DPOY honor in 2024.
Whether it was a direct result of Carter's selection or the net impact of adding seven players across as many rounds, the Giants finished atop our 2025 NFL Draft fanbase excitement list, with the 'G-Men' placing ahead of the New England Patriots leaguewide.
The Patriots, by comparison, raked in 2,249,320 'likes' on social media during this year's draft, headlined by the team's selection of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who took home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024, which is awarded to the top lineman in the SEC each season.
While the Giants and Patriots were the class of the drafts, 'likes' wise, other top performers included the Dallas Cowboys (2,158,174 'likes'), Pittsburgh Steelers (2,125,279 'likes') and the Philadelphia Eagles (2,095,404 'likes').
Conversely, the least 'liked' draft class in 2025 belonged to the Giants' roommates at MetLife Stadium, as the New York Jets pulled in a paltry 477,924 'likes' on social media to finish behind the Arizona Cardinals (487,597 'likes') and the Los Angeles Rams (491,707 'likes') in the 32-team league.
None of those franchises could compete with the social media influence of the Giants, however, with football fans in the Big Apple turning out in a big way to show their social media support for players like Carter, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander, who were the top three selections by the NFC East club in 2025.