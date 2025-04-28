NFL Betting
2025 NFL Draft: Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings Revealed

Written by 
Christopher Boan 
Published on April 28, 2025
Baseball

Which NFL fanbases were satisfied with how their front office handled the 2025 NFL Draft?

Utilizing SocialBlade, Rotowire.com found the social engagement on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for each NFL teams' posts from Thursday to Saturday during the 2025 NFL Draft weekend. Combining "likes" from Facebook, Twitter & Instagram, we inferred who was the most satisfied fanbase coming out of the weekend.

2025 NFL Draft Fanbase Satisfaction Rankings

Rank 

Team 

Total Social "Likes" During Draft Weekend 

New York Giants 

2,731,534 

New England Patriots 

2,249,320 

Dallas Cowboys 

2,158,174 

Pittsburgh Steelers 

2,125,279 

Philadelphia Eagles 

2,095,404 

Jacksonville Jaguars 

2,083,405 

Las Vegas Raiders 

2,025,141 

San Francisco 49ers 

1,972,826 

Green Bay Packers 

1,869,162 

10 

Seattle Seahawks 

1,709,822 

11 

Cleveland Browns 

1,673,191 

12 

Baltimore Ravens 

1,429,565 

13 

Buffalo Bills 

1,322,895 

14 

Chicago Bears 

1,233,440 

15 

Kansas City Chiefs 

1,194,741 

16 

Carolina Panthers 

1,156,999 

17 

Detroit Lions 

1,086,658 

18 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

1,049,687 

19 

Atlanta Falcons 

1,029,458 

20 

Denver Broncos 

980,297 

21 

Tennessee Titans 

873,735 

22 

Houston Texans 

863,623 

23 

Los Angeles Chargers 

852,326 

24 

Cincinnati Bengals 

789,474 

25 

Washington Commanders 

737,247 

26 

Indianapolis Colts 

699,096 

27 

New Orleans Saints 

643,228 

28 

Miami Dolphins 

554,236 

29 

Minnesota Vikings 

498,701 

30 

Los Angeles Rams 

491,707 

31 

Arizona Cardinals 

487,597 

32 

New York Jets 

477,924 

Which Fanbases Were Most Satisfied With This Year's Class?  

Whether it was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Abdul Carter out of Penn State or Oklahoma State cornerback Korie Black, it seems like the New York Giants' fanbase emerged from this weekend's NFL Draft with some extra gas in the tank, emotionally.  

That's because the NFC East stalwarts pulled down the most 'likes' on social media during the seven round spectacle that took place in Green Bay, finishing the three days with 2,731,534 of them, to be exact.  

Most of that online juice likely came from the team's selection of Carter with the third overall pick, as the Philadelphia native terrorized opposing quarterbacks for three seasons in Happy Valley en route to being named a two-time first-team All-Big Ten selection along with that DPOY honor in 2024.  

Whether it was a direct result of Carter's selection or the net impact of adding seven players across as many rounds, the Giants finished atop our 2025 NFL Draft fanbase excitement list, with the 'G-Men' placing ahead of the New England Patriots leaguewide.  

The Patriots, by comparison, raked in 2,249,320 'likes' on social media during this year's draft, headlined by the team's selection of LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell, who took home the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in 2024, which is awarded to the top lineman in the SEC each season.  

While the Giants and Patriots were the class of the drafts, 'likes' wise, other top performers included the Dallas Cowboys (2,158,174 'likes'), Pittsburgh Steelers (2,125,279 'likes') and the Philadelphia Eagles (2,095,404 'likes').  

Conversely, the least 'liked' draft class in 2025 belonged to the Giants' roommates at MetLife Stadium, as the New York Jets pulled in a paltry 477,924 'likes' on social media to finish behind the Arizona Cardinals (487,597 'likes') and the Los Angeles Rams (491,707 'likes') in the 32-team league.

None of those franchises could compete with the social media influence of the Giants, however, with football fans in the Big Apple turning out in a big way to show their social media support for players like Carter, Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander, who were the top three selections by the NFC East club in 2025. 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Boan
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
