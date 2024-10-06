NFL Picks: Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers: Betting Odds and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers: Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 5

Last week was just a misread by me. I did not give the Rams defensive ineptitude enough "credit" as they played badly enough to allow the Bears to score 24 points and go over the total. This week, Chicago takes on a much improved Carolina team with an actual NFL quarterback leading their offense. Ironically, that means Bryce Young won't even get to face the team that allowed the Panthers to draft him via what is now looks like one of the worst trades in NFL history. Let's jump in and see what Week 6 has in store from Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears vs. Carolina Panthers Betting Odds for Week 5

Bears -3.5 / Panthers +4

Total OVER 40.5 / UNDER 41

Bears ML -185 / Panthers ML +166

This line opened early at -5 and quickly dropped to -4 where it has vacillated between there and -3.5 the rest of the week. The bet and money percentage is nearly even which tells me nobody has any idea what direction this game will go. That includes me. The total has had huge movement, opening at 45.5 and dropping all the way down to the current 40.5. When I see that, I look at the weather, but the Chicago weather looks pretty good. The winds are 15-18 mph, so that could play a small role, but not one to which I can attribute a five-point swing.

Bears vs. Panthers Betting Picks This Week

My initial gut reaction to this line is that the Bears should not give more than a FG to anyone right now. However, the Panthers defense is not any better than what LA displayed last week, so I hesitate to go that direction. The big movement in the total intrigues me and I will focus there today. 83% of the bets and 65% of the money is on the over, yet the total has dropped five points. I'm a bit surprised we haven't seen some correction back up towards the key number of 42, but as long as we are on this side of that number, I will go with the over today. This game has similar vibes to last week's game and the Carolina offense might be better than the Rams given all the injuries in LA. I don't believe the wind will play a huge factor and I can see both teams scoring 20+ today.

Bears vs. Panthers Best Bet: OVER 40.5 (BetRivers)

Bears vs. Panthers Prediction

With a bit of confidence in the offense and Caleb Williams, the Bears look to add on to their streak of three straight quarters with a score. A fast start puts the Bears up 10-0 at quarter and 17-7 at half. Andy Dalton and the Panthers make some adjustments and make this competitive before the Bears put it away with a final DJ Moore TD and a 24-20 victory.