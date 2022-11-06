Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions for Week 9

Things in the NFL can change mighty quickly. In a matter of weeks, OUR Chicago Bears have gone from a boring and predictable under team to an unpredictable sieve of an over team. That happens when you trade defense for offense in the middle of the season and continue to find ways to put your tank of a QB in positions where he can succeed. With Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith shipped off to Philly and Baltimore, the Bears are looking downright Detroit-sian on defense, which is really saying something. I can't wait to break down that matchup next week, but for now, let's dial in on the explosive Miami Dolphins making their way north to Soldier Field this Sunday.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds for Week 9

Miami is as low as a 4-point favorite at PointsBet while you can find Chicago at +4.5 at FanDuel, a shift from the opening line of 3.5. The money and bet percentages are almost exactly 50/50 with the Fins getting 54% of the bets and 54% of the money thus far. Interestingly, that has been enough to push the line to as high as 4.5 in some spots. Normally, that would be an indicator sharp money is on Miami, but with these two teams being very active at the trade deadline, the line move could be personnel related as well. On the moneyline, Miami is -196 at FanDuel while Chicago is +170 at DraftKings. Finally, what is most interesting to me is the total, which stands at 45.5 almost across the board. That is a full 2 points higher than the opener of 43.5.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Picks This Week

Moving forward, until proven otherwise, my thinking on the Bears is offense improving but defense bad. Very bad. Last week, I was expecting a low-scoring game against a pedestrian Dallas offense. Well, we got a taste of just how bad this defense might be going forward as the Cowboys laid 49 on them. No worries, it isn't like Miami's offense is explosive........yikes. Miami and Detroit combined for 58 last week and there's no reason to think this game won't approach or surpass that number. OVER 45.5 is my best bet for this game and I would look at the over every which way but loose here (first quarter, first half, alternate totals, etc.). I will also be on Miami -4 as I don't believe there is a script that allows Chicago to hang with the Fish.

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins Best Bet: OVER 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook

Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins Prediction

The weather in Chicago is about the only thing I can see slowing down Miami on Sunday. The forecast in Chicago looks sunny, dry, and relatively calm. No help there. Last week in Detroit, the Dolphins and Lions scored TDs on 5 of the first 6 combined drives. I foresee a similarly fast start in this one. Chicago hangs for a quarter, maybe a half, but the Miami D adjusts at half (they shut out the Lions in the second half last week) with the offense keeping its foot on the gas. Miami leads 14-10 after the first, 24-17 at half, and pulls away for a relatively comfortable 38-24 victory.

