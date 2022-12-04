Eagles vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 13

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Titans Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sports betting has officially gone live in Maryland and those located in MD can jump in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code. Ohio is next up, with a sports betting launch date of Jan.1, 2023, so Buckeye State residents can get ahead of the game with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code.

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Odds for Week 13

The Eagles are a 4.5-point home favorite and -205 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 44. The Eagles' team total is 24.5 points while the Titans' team total is 19.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 10-1 while averaging 27.5 points while allowing 19.6 per game. The 7-4 Titans are scoring 19 points per game and giving up 18.6 per contest.

Sign up at DraftKings with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in free bets when you wager $5 on any sport.

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles have bounced back with two straight wins after losing their only game of the year in Week 10. They have played three teams with a winning record who had their starting quarterback in the lineup this year, and they are 2-1 in those games. This could be their most challenging matchup so far this year against a physical Tennessee team.

The Titans are 1-3 against teams with winning records, but they took the Chiefs to overtime before losing by three points, and they lost to the Bengals last week by four. Defenses have recently attacked the weak Tennessee offensive line, which has resulted in Derrick Henry rushing for less than three yards per carry over the last three weeks.

Eagles vs. Titans Best Bets: Eagles -4.0 (PointsBet); Under 44.0 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Titans Predictions

The Eagles are facing a defense that's excellent against the run, but one of the worst units in the league against the pass. Philadelphia could game plan to attack with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which could give them a big advantage. Meanwhile, the Eagles should be able to commit an extra defender to try and slow Derrick Henry. That would leave the weak group of wide receivers to face star corners James Bradberry and Darius Slay. That has the look of a mismatch.

Ultimately, the limitations of the Titans' offense could be problematic in this game while the Eagles should have moderate success through the air.

Prediction: I see the Eagles winning 20-13.