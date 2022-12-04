NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Eagles vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 13

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 13

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
December 4, 2022

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Titans Best Bets for NFL Week 13

Sports betting has officially gone live in Maryland and those located in MD can jump in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code. Ohio is next up, with a sports betting launch date of Jan.1, 2023, so Buckeye State residents can get ahead of the game with the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code.

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Odds for Week 13

The Eagles are a 4.5-point home favorite and -205 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 44. The Eagles' team total is 24.5 points while the Titans' team total is 19.5.  These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 10-1 while averaging 27.5 points while allowing 19.6 per game. The 7-4 Titans are scoring 19 points per game and giving up 18.6 per contest.

Sign up at DraftKings with the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in free bets when you wager $5 on any sport.

Eagles vs. Titans Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles have bounced back with two straight wins after losing their only game of the year in Week 10. They have played three teams with a winning record who had their starting quarterback in the lineup this year, and they are 2-1 in those games. This could be their most challenging matchup so far this year against a physical Tennessee team.

The Titans are 1-3 against teams with winning records, but they took the Chiefs to overtime before losing by three points, and they lost to the Bengals last week by four. Defenses have recently attacked the weak Tennessee offensive line, which has resulted in Derrick Henry rushing for less than three yards per carry over the last three weeks.

Eagles vs. Titans Best Bets: Eagles -4.0 (PointsBet); Under 44.0 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Titans Predictions

The Eagles are facing a defense that's excellent against the run, but one of the worst units in the league against the pass.  Philadelphia could game plan to attack with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, which could give them a big advantage. Meanwhile, the Eagles should be able to commit an extra defender to try and slow Derrick Henry. That would leave the weak group of wide receivers to face star corners James Bradberry and Darius Slay. That has the look of a mismatch.

Ultimately, the limitations of the Titans' offense could be problematic in this game while the Eagles should have moderate success through the air. 

Prediction: I see the Eagles winning 20-13.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jim Coventry
Jim Coventry
Coventry covers football for RotoWire. He started playing fantasy football in 1994 and won a national contest in 1996. He also nabbed five top-50 finishes in national contests from 2008 to 2012 before turning his attention to DFS. A published author, Coventry wrote a book about relationships, "The Secret of Life", in 2013.
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 13
New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 13
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
Week 13 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent
Week 13 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent
NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 13 at FanDuel Sportsbook
NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Week 13 at FanDuel Sportsbook
DraftKings NFL: Week 13 Breakdown
DraftKings NFL: Week 13 Breakdown
NFL Player Props: Bet These 3 Props Ahead Of Week 13
NFL Player Props: Bet These 3 Props Ahead Of Week 13