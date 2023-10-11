How the ESPN IR Slot Works (Video)

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.
For those wondering exactly how the IR Slot works in ESPN Fantasy Football leagues, ESPN's Field Yates provides a perfect explanation via the ESPN on NFL YouTube channel:
As you may know, RotoWire provides ESPN with their fantasy sports injury designations. We get many questions about this via customer service. Please follow Field's advice. ESPN owns the full rights to this content.
