IDP Analysis: Week 13 Review

This article is part of our IDP Analysis series.

Dean played just four snaps through the first 11 games, but he was inserted into the game in Week 13 when Kyzir White suffered a leg injury. Dean made a tackle on each of the first two snaps, and he finished with a team-high six tackles (five solo), including one for a loss. White came back into the game and seemed fine, but if he misses any time, Dean will have a massive opportunity as a starter versus the Giants in Week 14. Regardless,

McFadden has started four games this season but didn't play more than 65 percent of the snaps through 12 weeks. However, he posted a season-high nine tackles (four solo) in Sunday's tie with the Commanders. He'll still be tough to trust until his snap count gets consistent, but the upcoming Week 14 matchup against the run-heavy Eagles should be enough to make McFadden a strong starter, especially with six other teams on bye.

We're on to Week 14, and most leagues are in the last week of the regular season. Fantasy teams are making their final cases for the postseason, but six teams will be on bye weeks, which can be tough for some teams to overcome. I'll go over some IDP players who may have some extra value for your team in Week 14.

RISING

Micah McFadden, LB

Nakobe Dean, LB

Kyle Hamilton, S

Patrick Queen was carted off the field Sunday with a thigh injury. It's unclear how serious his injury is, but it's not promising whenever a player gets carted off. Hamilton has struggled to earn a consistent snap count this season, but this could be his opportunity. He's a versatile safety who can line up in the box and stack up tackles for IDP purposes. It's not a lock that he's utilized in this role, but it's worth keeping an eye on. Linebackers Malik Harrison and possibly Josh Bynes should be picked up in deeper leagues if Queen misses time.

Joe Schobert, LB

David Long exited Sunday's loss to the Eagles with a hamstring injury, and Schobert posted six tackles (four solo). Soft-tissue injuries can be difficult to come back from in just one week, so Schobert has an opportunity in Week 14. Monty Rice will also be a candidate to start, but their respective opportunities will vanish if Zach Cunningham (elbow) returns from IR this week.

Devin Lloyd, LB

I was prepared to keep Lloyd on the bench for the rest of the season when Chad Muma took over the starting role. Muma has been highly successful, and he posted 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks before getting hurt in Week 13. It's unclear how serious Muma's injury is, but if he misses any time, Lloyd will likely be an every-snap linebacker immediately.

Michael Hoecht, DT

Hoecht looks like he'll be a full-time player as long as Aaron Donald (ankle) is out of the lineup. He capitalized in Week 13 with three solo tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble versus the Seahawks. Of course, two sacks per game isn't sustainable, but it's hard to keep that kind of production off the field. With the Rams' season all but over, Donald could be rested going forward, and it seems unlikely that he'll be back from a high-ankle sprain after just two weeks, too, especially with a Thursday game up next.

Levi Wallace, CB

The waiver wire will be thin this week with six teams on bye, and Wallace could provide a solid value. He has tallied 20 tackles (14 solo), seven pass breakups and two interceptions over the last four games. The Ravens come to town in Week 14, and it appears QB Tyler Huntley will be under center. Huntley specializes in short passes, which could bode well for Wallace's tackle numbers.

DaRon Bland, CB

Bland -- a rookie fifth-round pick -- has been playing ahead of Kelvin Joseph -- a 2021 second-round pick -- this season, as he has played at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps in five straight games. Heading into Week 13, he posted 16 tackles over the previous four contests. His usage could reach a new level going forward after Anthony Brown (leg) was carted off with a potentially serious injury Sunday.

FALLING

Jerry Hughes, DE

The veteran defensive end has posted eight sacks through 12 games, his highest number since the 2014 season. He relies on sacks for nearly all of his fantasy value, as he has posted just 27 tackles (17 solo) thus far. In turn, his upside takes a hit in Week 14 versus the Cowboys, whose quarterbacks have been sacked a league-low 15 times this year.

Za'Darius Smith, LB

Smith is in a bit of a cold streak with three straight sack-less games after piling up 9.5 sacks through the first nine games. He should be fine in the long run, but he runs into another difficult Week 14 matchup versus the Lions. QB Jared Goff has avoided pressure well, getting sacked just 19 times -- the third-fewest in the league.