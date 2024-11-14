Jeff on VSiN: Week 11 NFL Bets

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's "Cashing Out" to discuss smart bets heading into Week 11 of the NFL. They start with the Jets Colts game and props for Breece Hall. Next they debate options for Browns versus Saints.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at roughly 8:10pm PT. <https://www.vsin.com/>

