NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jeff on VSiN: Week 11 NFL Bets

Jeff on VSiN: Week 11 NFL Bets

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Published on November 14, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's "Cashing Out" to discuss smart bets heading into Week 11 of the NFL. They start with the Jets Colts game and props for Breece Hall. Next they debate options for Browns versus Saints. 

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at roughly 8:10pm PT. <https://www.vsin.com/>  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Locker Week 11 Picks
Locker Week 11 Picks
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 11 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 11 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Predictions for Every NFL Week 11 Game
Beating the Book: Full ATS Picks + Predictions for Every NFL Week 11 Game
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Commanders vs. Eagles
Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Commanders vs. Eagles
NFL Game Previews: Commanders-Eagles Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Commanders-Eagles Matchup
Eagles vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets
Eagles vs. Commanders Thursday Night Football: Odds and Best Bets