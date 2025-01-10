Jeff on VSiN: Wildcard Weekend Bets

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins Joe Ceraulo on VSiN's Cashing Out to discuss Jeff's best bets for the upcoming NFL Wildcard Weekend. They start with the Broncos Bills game and Bo Nix props. Segment aired late Thursday, January 10th, 2025.

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network. Jeff Erickson appears on Joe Ceraulo's "Cashing Out" show every Wednesday at 8:10pm PT. <https://www.vsin.com/>

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.