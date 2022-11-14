Monday Night Football Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for NFL Week 10

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Odds for Week 10

The Eagles are an 11-point home favorite and -490 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 44. The Eagles' team total is 27.5 points while the Commanders' team total is 16.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 8-0 while averaging 28 points while allowing 17 per game. The 4-5 Commanders are scoring 18 points per game and giving up 21 per contest.

Eagles vs. Commanders Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles are one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings in the race for the best record in the NFC. Their defense has held opponents to 17 points or fewer in their last four games. They are among the best teams in the league in pressure rate and defending the pass. On offense, they're physically dominating their opponents. Over the last three games, they're averaging 30 points.

When these teams met in Week 3 at Washington, the Eagles controlled the game. After a scoreless first quarter, they went into halftime up 24-0. After taking their foot off the gas in the second half, the Commanders scored a fourth-quarter safety and a TD in the last two minutes of the game, which brought the final score to 24-8.

Eagles vs. Commanders Best Bets: Eagles -11; Commanders UNDER 16.5 points.

Eagles vs. Commanders Prediction

Although the Commanders have won four games, a case can be made that they have yet to beat a good team. Meanwhile, the Eagles have been consistently dominant on both sides of the football. However, this is a rematch of a divisional matchup. Frequently, the teams are able to make and apply meaningful adjustments that lead to the teams appearing more closely matched. That said, the Eagles last played on Thursday night in Week 9, giving them a big rest advantage. And with Taylor Heinicke at QB this time around, it's unlikely the Commanders sustain enough offense to keep up with the balanced attack of the Eagles. The Eagles should cover the 11-point spread while the Commanders should score less than their projected team total of 16.5.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 30-13.