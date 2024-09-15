New York Giants at Washington Commanders, NFL Betting Odds, Picks & Props for Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders, NFL Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 2

Tough to look much worse than the Giants did in their Week 1 loss to the Vikings. As they try to pick up the pieces, the Giants will face a familiar NFC East foe in the Commanders for Week 2. Let's dive into this matchup and discuss some of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 4-5 (-1.04 units)

Giants at Commanders Betting Odds for Week 2

Giants: Spread +1.5 (-108), +105 Moneyline

Commanders: Spread -1.5 (-112), -125 Moneyline

Game Total: 43 points

The Giants could not get their offense going in Week 1, totaling just six points against the Vikings. The Commanders scored 20 in their loss to the Buccaneers, but they allowed 37 points.

Giants at Commanders Betting Picks

Daniel Jones played one of the worst games of his career last week. He threw for only 186 yards and did not register a touchdown pass. The Vikings also picked Jones off twice, returning one for a touchdown. Despite signing off on Jones' hefty contract, the Giants had to reaffirm that he will remain their starter for Week 2.

Malik Nabers overcame the weak quarterback play and still finished with five receptions for 66 yards. Jones targeted Nabors seven times, the second-highest mark on the team. The Commanders allowed the most passing yards per game in the league last year, and Baker Mayfield racked up 289 passing yards against them in Week 1. Jones should play better, leaving the over as the way to go for Nabers' receiving yards prop.

Giants at Commanders Best Bets

Malik Nabers over 65.5 receiving yards (-115 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Malik Nabers longest reception over 23.5 yards (-115 DraftKings) for 1 unit

Of his five receptions last week, Nabers had two of them go for 25 yards each. The Giants have said they want to throw more deep passes this season. Jones may fail to get Nabers multiple deep targets in this game, but the rookies' ability to add yards after the catch can still produce some long gains. Last week, the Commanders allowed four receptions of at least 24 yards to the Buccaneers. Let's also take the over of 23.5 yards for longest reception for Nabers.

Austin Ekeler over 19.5 receiving yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Chargers let Austin Ekeler walk after a disappointing 2023 campaign. He landed with the Commanders, who already have Brian Robinson in the fold. Robinson is the superior runner at this stage of Ekeler's career, but Ekeler remains a weapon in the passing game. Even with his struggles last year, he averaged 8.5 yards per reception.

Ekeler immediately made an impact in the air, catching all four of his Week 1 targets for 52 yards. Meanwhile the Giants allowed Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler to combine for five receptions for 40 yards last week. With at least three or four targets likely coming Ekeler's way, take him to go over his receiving yards prop.

Giants at Commanders Prediction

This matchup between two bad teams is difficult to predict. Even with the inexperienced Jayden Daniels under center, the Commanders have the advantage at the quarterback position. I see a close game that comes down to the wire. Look for the Commanders to use home field advantage and emerge with the victory.