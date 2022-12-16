NFL ATS Picks This Week: Best Against The Spread Picks

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where online and mobile sports betting has been legalized, you have a plethora of NFL betting apps available right at your fingertips. Every leading mobile sports betting platform has its own unique welcome offer; for instance, you can use our BetMGM bonus code for a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. If you aren't sure what to bet on, check out our NFL ATS picks this week for the best against the spread picks.

Check Out NFL ATS Picks This Week For The Best Against The Spread Picks In Week 15

NFL bettors have a variety of betting options at their disposal. The most popular bet types on NFL betting sites are moneyline bets, spread bets and point total bets. A moneyline bet is a wager on a team to win outright, regardless of the difference in points. A total bet is on the combined number of points scored between the teams, and a spread bet is a wager on a team to cover the expected point difference.

The spread on Sunday's game between the Eagles and Bears is set at Philadelphia -9 points. That means if the Bears win, or if the Eagles win by eight points or fewer, a bet on the Bears to cover the spread would win. If the Eagles win by exactly nine, the wager is a push and you get your money back. For a bet on the Eagles to cash, Philadelphia would have to win by 10 points or more.

Typically, both sides of a bet against the spread have -110 odds, so a $110 bet would win another $100 for a total payout of $210. You can bet significantly smaller or larger increments on top NFL betting apps such as BetMGM. If you use our BetMGM bonus code, your first bet will be risk-free up to $1,000, and a winning $1,000 wager on one of the best against the spread picks below would pay out an additional $909.09 for a total of $1,909.09.

These NFL ATS Picks This Week Are The NFL's Best Against The Spread Picks

Thursday's 49ers (-3.5) at Seahawks game presents a nice opportunity to cash in early in Week 15. Look for the 49ers to cover as 3.5-point favorites on NFL betting apps. San Francisco has arguably the league's best defense, and its offense is surging under the leadership of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. The 49ers will be highly motivated, as a win would clinch the NFC South against a reeling Seattle team that lost each of its last two home games by six points to the Raiders and Panthers.

One team that stands out among Sunday's ATS picks this week is Kansas City (-14) on the road against Houston. Sure, the Texans just gave the Cowboys a run for their money, but the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs passing attack can put up points on anybody, while Houston's low-octane offense will be even more limited if promising rookie running back Dameon Pierce (ankle) isn't available.

How To Bet On NFL ATS Picks This Week

Below are two of the best sports betting sites on the market, and both of which are offering some of the best sports betting promos currently available.

Signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is a great start, which offers new users a $1,000 risk-free bet. Using this promo code means that your first bet will be covered by BetMGM in free bets, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook also has a generous welcome offer. Signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will give you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits with this great welcome offer.