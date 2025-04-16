Fantasy Football
VSiN: Joe's Best Bets for the NFL Draft

Written by 
Joe Bartel 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on April 16, 2025 7:26PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, today's hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss their best bets for the upcoming NFL Draft. Joe, who just posted his latest Mock Draft on RotoWire.com, has some interesting thoughts on where Shedeur Sanders could wind up. They then get into Abdul Carter's landing spot and how many RB's will get picked in the first round. Finally, will QB Jalen Milroe be a first round pick?

Segment aired 4-16-2025

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel
Joe Bartel is RotoWire's Operations Specialist and football contributor among many other things. When not at the office, he's probably playing a variety of Gen 4 console games or rooting on his beloved Green Bay Packers.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
