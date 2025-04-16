This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Joe Bartel, today's hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss their best bets for the upcoming NFL Draft. Joe, who just posted his latest Mock Draft on RotoWire.com, has some interesting thoughts on where Shedeur Sanders could wind up. They then get into Abdul Carter's landing spot and how many RB's will get picked in the first round. Finally, will QB Jalen Milroe be a first round pick?

Segment aired 4-16-2025

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.