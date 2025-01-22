NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Championship Weekend

NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Championship Weekend

Written by 
Michael Rathburn 
Published on January 22, 2025

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Just one more step until the Super Bowl and we have great NFL betting promos for you! Use this BetRivers bonus code in January and get a 2nd chance bet worth up to $500

AFC and NFC Championship Weekend:  Key Line Moves

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are 3, 7, 6, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention. 

NFL Championship Round Weekend Odds

Championship Round Weekend Schedule

Sunday January 26th

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 O/U 48.0 (Eagles -6.0 O/U 47.5)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Chiefs -1.5 O/U 48.5 (Chiefs -2.0 O/U 47.5)  

Its Championship Round Weekend and we have terrific promos available from the leading sports betting apps right here at Rotowire. Bet $1 and use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code and double your winnings on your next 10 bets

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles opened as -4.5 point home favorites and money came in on the Eagles pushing it to -5.0, -5.5, and now -6.0. As of Tuesday afternoon, the number is up to Eagles -6.0.  This game already has some wide spread options with the Commanders as high as +6.0 and the Eagles as low as -5.5. The early speculation was that Jalen Hurts remains less than 100 percent and that is why the opening line came in low. 

Bettors can tease the Eagles down to PICK or tease the Commanders up to +12.0. 

The total opened 48.0 and also was immediately bet down to 47.5. 48 is a key number in Over/Unders and will most likely not move much off this number unless there is a key injury or severe weather forecast change.

The majority of the bets (57%) have come in on the Commanders, and the handle (56%) has come in on the Eagles which reflects where the "sharp" money has landed.

The total is seeing money on the Under at 78% of total bets, and 70% of the handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, and the Commanders have received 60% of the bets and 52% of the handle.  


Trends

  • Washington is 7-0 SU in its last 7 games
  • Washington is 4-0 SU in its last 4 games on the road
  • Philadelphia is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
  • Philadelphia is 14-1 SU in its last 15 games
  • The Eagles are 8-1-1 and 12-7-1 in their last 10/20 home games as favorites of 1-6 points 
  • The Eagles last 5 home games as favorites 1-6 points are 5-0 to the UNDER

Key Injuries 

Commanders - 

Eagles - QB Jalen Hurts (Knee Questionable), WR A.J. Brown (Knee Questionable), CB Quinyon Mitchell (Shoulder Questionable)

Weather - 40 degrees with 4 percent chance of precipitation

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs opened as -1.5 point home favorites and saw their line go down on Monday to -1.0. It went back up to -1.5 and landed on -2.0 as of Tuesday afternoon.

The total opened at 48.5 and dropped to 48.0 and now is 47.5. 

The majority of the bets (64%) have come in on the Bills, and the handle (70%) has also come in on the Bills which reflects where the "sharp" money has landed.

The total is seeing money on the Under at 70% of total bets, and 55% of the handle. The moneyline shows who has taken a position on the game, and the Bills have received 65% of the bets and 49% of the handle. 

Trends

  • Buffalo is 12-2 SU in its last 14 games
  • The total has gone OVER in 5 of Buffalo's last 6 games on the road
  • Kansas City is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games at home
  • Kansas City is 22-2 SU in its last 24 games

Key Injuries 

Bills - DB Taylor Rapp (Hip Questionable)

Chiefs

Weather - 31 degrees with 11 percent chance of precipitation

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Michael Rathburn
Michael Rathburn
Known as “Rath” in the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) community, he has helped run operations for two prominent daily fantasy sports startups. Michael has taken his insider knowledge and expertise in daily fantasy sports to the content side. Rath won the 2016 FSWA "Baseball Article of the Year, Online" award and was a finalist for the FSWA Best Baseball Series in 2011.
NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners
NFL Staff Picks: Conference Championship Winners
Weekly Rankings: Conference Championship Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Conference Championship Value Meter
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Usage from the Divisional Round
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes and Usage from the Divisional Round
NFL Reactions: Divisional Round Recap
NFL Reactions: Divisional Round Recap
NFL Picks: Divisional Round Sunday Football: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
NFL Picks: Divisional Round Sunday Football: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
NFL Divisional Round Best Bets Today
NFL Divisional Round Best Bets Today