NFL Parlay Picks: Week 18 NFL Parlays To Wager

Week 18 offers the last opportunity to for NFL betting on all of the 32 NFL teams before the league cuts down to 14 teams in the playoffs. The NFL parlay picks below can be used on any of the leading NFL betting sites. Read on below for suggested Week 18 NFL parlays to wager on.

Where To Bet On NFL Parlay Picks Such As These Week 18 NFL Parlays To Wager

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state that has completed the process of legalizing mobile sports betting, you can sign up for an NFL betting app and start wagering on NFL parlay picks in minutes. Every mobile sportsbook has its own promotions, and there's nothing stopping eligible users from signing up for multiple online sportsbooks and taking advantage of multiple welcome offers before choosing some Week 18 NFL parlays to wager on.



How To Make NFL Parlay Picks and Find Week 18 NFL Parlays To Wager

Each online and mobile sportsbook has its own user interface, but the basics tend to be the same across the industry. After making an initial deposit to fund your account you can start betting on NFL parlay picks right away.

Navigate to the NFL section, where you will find a multitude of betting options. Moneyline, spread and total wagers can be added to your betslip in just one click, while pressing on a game of your choice will reveal additional bet types including prop bets and Same Game Parlays, which allow you to combine wagers on multiple aspects of a single game into one larger bet.

The Same Game Parlay option is fun to explore, but the Week 18 NFL parlays to wager on below will focus on traditional parlays consisting of bets on multiple games. For a parlay to cash, every leg must win or push. Just one losing leg would sink the entire wager, but the potential payout on a parlay is significantly higher than just betting on each game individually, as illustrated in the Week 18 NFL parlay picks below.

Week 18 NFL Parlays To Wager On When You Make NFL Parlay Picks

With playoff berths and seeding on the line heading into the final week of the NFL regular season, the Week 18 NFL parlays to wager on consist of teams that still have something to play for. You can use the parlays below verbatim or choose individual legs to wager on as standalone bets on any NFL betting app, along with betting on NFL player props.

A two-leg parlay of the Steelers (-155) to beat the Browns, and Dolphins (-115) over the Jets would work out to +208 odds on Caesars.

After signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can bet the spread on the Seahawks (-6.5) vs. the Rams, Titans (+6.5) in Jacksonville, and Lions (+4.5) in Green Bay. Seattle should dominate at home against an opponent with nothing to play for, while the latter two battles for a playoff spot will likely come down to the wire.