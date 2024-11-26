NFL Waiver Wire: Week 13 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Every team plays this week, but six teams are on bye next week — Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, New England and Washington. Look ahead to who will be out next week and stash some options this week, before demand skyrockets.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

Russell Wilson, PIT - I've mentioned him multiple times the last few weeks, but he deserves another mention. Outside of a Week 15 matchup in Philadelphia, it's a easy schedule for Wilson and the Steelers the rest of the way. He also still runs occasionally, making him still a dual threat at the position. FAAB: $10-$15

Drake Maye, NE - If you're a Patriot's fan, you at least know you have a potential franchise quarterback on your roster. (I'm pretty sure the same can't be said about the Jets.) Maye is putting up solid fantasy numbers and doing it without any stud receivers. New England would be wise to build an offensive line around him and get him, via the draft or trade, a solid No. 1 wide receiver. FAAB: $10-$15

HAIL MARY

Drew Lock, NYG - Tommy DeVito started last week for the Giants but came away with forearm injury on his throwing arm. He has a short week to get healthy as the Giants play on Thanksgiving, and if he isn't ready, Lock will start. Lock was solid in two starts last season for the Seahawks, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 477 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. The main reason he's not already starting for the benched Daniel Jones is seemingly contract related. In two-QB leagues, he could be useful against a bad Cowboys defense this week, and in the six-bye Week 14, the Giants play a Saints defense that allows 20 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. FAAB: $8-$12

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Tank Bigsby, JAX - Bigsby would be a huge addition should he still be on your waiver wire. He averages 5.5 yards per carry, has four rushing touchdowns and is coming off a bye. Bigsby should be snapped up if he's out there. FAAB: $15-$20

Isiah Pacheco, KC - Pacheco might have been dropped when he was injured in Week 2. If so, scoop him up. He practiced Tuesday and is expected to play Friday, returning to the starting running-back role. FAAB: $15-$20

SECONDARY TARGETS

Gus Edwards, LAC - I've talked up Edwards the last few weeks, as it's a nice offense for a running back to play in with Greg Roman the coordinator. J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury Monday and is uncertain to play this week. If he misses time, Edwards should be bumped massively. Consider Kimani Vidal, as well. FAAB: $15-$20

Jeremy McNichols, WAS - Brian Robinson injured an ankle and Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion last week. McNichols is the next man up and could get a heavy workload if neither of those play this week. McNichols had 112 yards and three touchdowns on 15 rushes in Weeks 4-5 when Ekeler was gimpy. FAAB: $15-$20

Ameer Abdullah, LV - With Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadriceps) out last week, Abudullah had a team-high 13 touches for 65 yards and a touchdown. Mattison was limited in practice Tuesday while White missed. If either or both are out, Abdullah figures to again get work. FAAB: $10-$15

HAIL MARY

Kenneth Gainwell, PHI - Gainwell is a stash play, in the event Saquon Barkley gets hurt. He's performed well in limited action this season running behind one of the league's best offensive lines. The last three games, he's rushed 16 times for 95 yards, averaging 5.9 yards per rush. And last week he scored his first touchdown. It's not a bad idea to add him now while he's cheap, just in case. FAAB: $8-$10

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Keon Coleman, BUF - Coleman, who missed the last two games and got extra rest with last week's bye, won't play this week because of a wrist injury. He is expected to return Week 14, however. Coleman has three touchdowns and one big receiving week this season, but the Bills could unleash him down the stretch. Think Xavier Worthy. FAAB: $10-$15

SECONDARY TARGETS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, TEN - NWI has scored in six of the last seven games for the Titans, but only twice in that span has he had more than two receptions. He's boom or bust, but lately he's been more of the former than the later. Westbrook-Ikhine faces the Commanders this week and then plays a Jaguars defense in Week 14 that allows the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers. FAAB: $8-$12

Devaughn Vele, Den - Vele is huge (6-foot-5, 210) and Bo Nix has at least figured out the bad defenses — 11/0 TD/INT vs. Carolina, Las Vegas, Atlanta; 5/6 TD/INT vs. everyone else. Vele had nine targets last week, and Courtland Sutton is the only other dependable target in the offense. FAAB: $8-$12

Tight End

PRIMARY TARGETS

Noah Gray, KC - Gray has been awesome the last two weeks with multiple scores and it's nice to see Travis Kelce help him celebrate when he scores. He had nine targets the last two weeks, including three in the red zone. It's time to grab Gray, even with Kelce vying for tight-end targets. FAAB: $8-$12