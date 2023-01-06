NFL Week 18 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds and Picks for Week 18

Here we go: it's the final week of the regular season and we have the trickiest board of the season in front of us. Considering playoff and draft implications is key, but even when we factor those in, anything can happen in any of these matchups.

Last week was another good one for Unders as they went 8-6-1 to push the season percentage on the under to 56.5. Underdogs came out on top last week as well with an 8-7 record. On the year, underdogs are covering at a 55.3 percent clip. Over the last three weeks, unders are hitting 57.4 percent of the time while underdogs are covering 55.3 percent of the time.

NFL Week 18 Betting Picks For Each Game

Predictions for NFL Week 18

In this article, we'll dig into the NFL Week 18 odds along with our predictions for each game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Week 15 Record ATS: 7-8-1

Week 15 Record on Totals: 10-6

Week 16 Record ATS: 6-10

Week 16 Record on Totals: 8-8

Week 17 Record ATS: 6-9

Week 17 Record on Totals: 7-8

Season Record ATS: 108-109-6

Season Record on Totals: 106-116-1

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Chiefs Chiefs -9.0 Kansas City -410; Las Vegas +350 52.5

Spread Pick: Raiders +9.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 52.0 (PointsBet)

Jaguars vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Titans Jaguars -6 Jacksonville -275; Tennessee +235 40.0

The Jaguars are one of the hottest teams in the league and the Titans have mostly been left for dead despite the potential for winning the AFC South in this spot. With the injury report looking much better in Tennessee this week, I'll side with Vrabel making this one close.

Spread Pick: Titans +6.5 (DraftKings

Total Pick: Under 40.0 (DraftKings)

Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. Buccaneers Atlanta -4.5 Atlanta -190; Tampa Bay +176 40.5

Spread Pick: Buccaneers +4.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (DraftKings)

Bills vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Patriots Bills -7.0 Buffalo -280; New England +265 42.5

Spread Pick: Bills -7.0 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (DraftKings)

Bears vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Vikings Vikings -7.5 Minnesota -300; Chicago +285 43.5

On the one hand, the Vikings are only capable of playing one-score games. On the other, Nathan Peterman is starting for the Bears. Decisions, decisions...

Spread Pick: Bears +7.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (PointsBet)

Bengals vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Ravens Bengals -7 Cincinnati -303; Baltimore +260 42.0

Even if the Bengals are locked into their playoff spot and have little to play for, the Ravens still might be starting Anthony Brown at quarterback.

Spread Pick: Bengals -7 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.0 (FanDuel)

Colts vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Texans Colts -2.5 Indianapolis -143; Houston +130 38.5

51% of the money is coming in on Indianapolis and the betting volume is dead-even at 50-50. I'll take the points.

Spread Pick: Texans +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 38.0

Dolphins vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Jets Jets +2.5 Miami -135; New York +120 38.5

Keep an eye on the line movement for this one. The Dolphins' quarterback situation is well-known at this point, but the line has bounced around after it was announced Joe Flacco would be starting in place of the injured Mike White.

Spread Pick: Jets +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 38.5

Saints vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Panthers Saints -3.5 New Orleans -175; Carolina +155 41.5

Slight overcorrection from last weekend. With this checking in as more than a field goal, I'll take the points.

Spread Pick: Panthers +3.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (BetMGM)

Steelers vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Browns Steelers -2.5 Pittsburgh -135; Cleveland +120 40.5

Spread Pick: Browns +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (DraftKings)

Eagles vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Giants Eagles -14 Philadelphia -899; New York +675 43.0

The Eagles have motivation to win to lock in the No.1 seed while the Giants are locked into the No.6 seed and might rest key starters. Even if that's the case, it's hard to see Philly going full throttle for 60 minutes. Eagles win comfortably but the Giants stay within the number.

Spread Pick: Giants +14

Total Pick: Under 43.0

Commanders vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Cowboys Cowboys -7 Dallas -315; Washington +260 40.5

Spread Pick: Cowboys -7 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.5 (FanDuel)

Broncos vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Chargers Broncos -2.5 Denver -145; Los Angeles +125 40.0

Spread Pick: Broncos -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 40.0 (DraftKings)

49ers vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Cardinals 49ers -14.0 San Francisco -899; Arizona +675 40.5

Spread Pick: 49ers -14 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 40.0 (PointsBet)

Seahawks vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Rams Seahawks -6 Seattle -250; Los Angeles +225 41.5

Spread Pick: Rams +6 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)

Packers vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Lions Packers -4.5 Green Bay -222; Detroit +198 49.5

Spread Pick: Packers -4.5 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 49.0 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 18 Best Bets

Check out our favorite Week 18 NFL picks against the spread and on totals across multiple NFL betting sites below.

