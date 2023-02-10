Patrick Mahomes Odds And NFL Player Props For Super Bowl LVII

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The NFL is a quarterback-driven league so it is no surprise that the starting signal-callers in Super Bowl 57 are the center of attention.

Patrick Mahomes is already one of the faces of the NFL. He is also one of the faces of the Big Game and is featured on every network and radio show leading up to the event. When it comes to Super Bowl odds, Mahomes is also front and center on all of the top sports betting sites.

We'll take a look at some of Mahomes' odds

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes To Win Super Bowl 57 MVP (+135) at BetMGM

The Super Bowl MVP award is one of the most popular Super Bowl betting markets for the Big Game. This is an honor that is normally dominated by the quarterback position.

In the past 20 years, 12 quarterbacks won the Super Bowl MVP award. In a game featuring Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, two of the marquee quarterbacks in today's NFL, betting on one of them to win Super Bowl MVP is a smart bet to make.

Oddsmakers know this which is why Hurts and Mahomes have identical +135 odds to win the SuperBowl 57 MVP award. You can bet on those odds at BetMGM now.

The best way to bet on this market is to tie it with the team you think will win the game outright. If you think the Eagles will win, bet on Hurts. If you are backing the Chiefs, then your money should be going on Mahomes.

Best Patrick Mahomes NFL Player Props For Super Bowl LVII

Patrick Mahomes To Go Under 19.5 Rushing Yards (-122) at FanDuel Sportsbook

Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars in the Divisional Round. Although high-ankle sprains are normally multi-week injuries, Mahomes was not as bad as initially expected. He finished the win over the Jags and played in the AFC Totle games with no setbacks.

Even with the extra time off leading up to Super Bowl 57, we don't know how healthy Mahomes and his ankle are, which will affect his mobility and running.

Mahomes isn't a running quarterback per se like Josh Allen or Jalen Hurts, but he has rushed for over 19.5 yards in 10-of-19 games played this season. What is significant is that Mahomes has only rushed three times for eight yards in each of the past two games since suffering the ankle injury. This shows that his ankle is slowing him down.

Furthermore, Mahomes has rushed for fewer than eight yards in four of his past five games overall. Betting on Mahomes to go Under 19.5 rushing yards is a safe bet to make.

Where Can I Bet On Patrick Mahomes Odds And NFL Player Props For Super Bowl LVII?

