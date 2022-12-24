Saturday Night Football - Raiders vs Steelers Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the famous play where Franco Harris, who passed away this week, scored to help the Pittsburgh Steelers move onto the AFC Championship. In honor of the 50th anniversary, the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers will play on Christmas Eve for a Saturday Night Football game.

Pittsburgh rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is set to start, after sitting out last week's win over the Panthers with a concussion, while Las Vegas looks to ride the wave of its stunning game-winning defensive touchdown against the Patriots last week. With a 2.5-point spread favoring the Steelers, this game could truly go either way.

While we like the Steelers to win this one at home and celebrate the Immaculate Reception anniversary in style, it should be a close game. Rather than sweat it out, claiming one or multiple bonus fund welcome offers can make the Saturday Night Football game an easy and stress-free watch.

