Streaming Defenses: Week 10 Options for Fantasy Team Defenses

This article is part of our Streaming Defenses series.

The Giants are available in a vast majority of fantasy leagues after their Week 9 bye, and they'll surely be a popular add with back-to-back home games against cellar dwellers coming up. The matchup with Houston does figure to be run-heavy, which

Note: These recommendations are limited to team defenses that are rostered on less than 60 percent of teams on Yahoo or 45 percent on ESPN. Any references to fantasy points are based on Yahoo standard scoring, which doesn't include yards allowed.

For now, let's focus on the near future, looking at Week 10 streamers plus top-20 rankings for Week 10, Week 11 and the rest of the season (ROS).

Our top streamer for Week 10 profiles as a strong start Week 11 as well, arguably making this one of the better weeks to burn a few bucks of FAAB on the position. Generally speaking, that's something I'm more willing to do as the season progresses, especially when I have lots of FAAB left and am relatively pleased with my depth. It's also the time of year where we can start to think about stashing a defense for the playoffs... something I'll discuss in this space next week.

Top Streaming Options for Week 10

1. New York Giants (vs. HOU)

8% Yahoo, 6% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.5

Opponent implied total: 16.5

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 7th (vs. DET), Week 12: 24th (at DAL)

The Giants are available in a vast majority of fantasy leagues after their Week 9 bye, and they'll surely be a popular add with back-to-back home games against cellar dwellers coming up. The matchup with Houston does figure to be run-heavy, which reduces opportunities for sacks and takeaways, but there's a huge ceiling if the Giants pull ahead and force Davis Mills to air it out. Even if Brandin Cooks (personal/knee) is back this week, Houston has one of the worst receiving corps in the league, not to mention one of the lesser starting QBs. The only bad news?

2. Tennessee Titans (vs. DEN)

8% Yahoo, % ESPN

Team implied total: 21

Opponent implied total: 18

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 14th (at GB), Week 12: 18th (vs. CIN)

Despite scoring six or more fantasy points in five straight games, the Tennessee defense is available on waivers in a majority of competitive leagues. That's largely because the Titans just faced the Chiefs, who became the first team since September to score 20 points on Tennessee (exactly 20... and in overtime). Even with vulnerable cornerbacks, the Titans should be good for a handful of fantasy points or more against a Denver offense that's given up the eighth most points per game to team defenses.

3. New Orleans Saints (at PIT)

38% Yahoo, 45% ESPN

Team implied total: 22.25

Opponent implied total: 19.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 15th (vs. LAR), Week 12: 20th (at SF)

The Saints got smacked around by the Ravens one week after shutting out the Raiders, and now they'll head to Pittsburgh on a short week up against the prospect of dropping to 3-7. The schedule obviously doesn't help here with a short week and a road game against a team coming out of a bye, but the Saints nonetheless remain in play for streaming thanks to the pathetic state of Pittsburgh's offense, which has given up the third most fantasy points to defenses while ranking 31st in scoring and 28th in yards per game. This game should be ugly.

4. Las Vegas Raiders (vs. IND)

16% Yahoo, 6% ESPN

Team implied total: 24.5

Opponent implied total: 18.0

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 17th (at DEN), Week 12: 26th (at SEA)

There's not much good to say about the Raiders defense, but the same is true of the Colts offense — a unit in transition with Matt Ryan already booted from the starting QB job and Frank Reich now fired as head coach. The Raiders have homefield advantage and are favored by more than a field goal, making them a playable streamer this weekend against a Colts offense that's allowed the second most fantasy points to D/STs.

5. Los Angeles Rams (vs. ARZ)

56% Yahoo, 33% ESPN

Team implied total: 23.25

Opponent implied total: 20.25

Upcoming Ranks (Projected) — Week 11: 11th (at NO), Week 12: 29th (at KC)

Kyler Murray has always been pretty good at avoiding turnovers, but he's having far more trouble moving the ball this year and has taken 17 sacks the past four games (after only seven the first five weeks of the season). Having already limited the Cardinals to 12 points in a Week 3 road win, the Rams should be good for a solid score as three-point home favorites against their division rival.

Week 10 Rankings

Eagles (vs. WAS) Giants (vs. HOU) Titans (vs. DEN) Chiefs (vs. JAX) Cowboys (at GB) 49ers (vs. LAC) Saints (at PIT) Raiders (vs. IND) Rams (vs. ARZ) Falcons (at CAR) Bills (vs. MIN) Dolphins (vs. CLE) Broncos (at TEN) Steelers (vs. NO) Cardinals (at LAR) Panthers (vs. ATL) Colts (at LV) Buccaneers (vs. SEA) Seahawks (at TB) Packers (vs. DAL)

Looking Ahead to Week 11

Ravens (vs. CAR) Bills (vs. CLE) Eagles (at IND) Bengals (at PIT) Patriots (vs. NYJ) 49ers (at ARZ) Giants (vs. DET) Broncos (vs. LV) Jets (at NE) Commanders (at HOU) Rams (at NO) Cowboys (at MIN) Packers (vs. TEN) Titans (at GB) Saints (vs. LAR) Raiders (at DEN) Texans (vs. WAS) Cardinals (vs. SF) Falcons (vs. CHI) Chiefs (at LAC)

Rest-of-Season Rankings