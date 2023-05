This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jim Coventry gives his early thoughts on rookies Anthony Richardson (Colts), Bijan Robinson (Falcons) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seahawks). What is their updated fantasy football value based on their NFL Draft landing spots? Let's start with QB Richardson:



Next, Jim evaluates RB Robinson:

And here are his thoughts on WR Smith-Njigba: