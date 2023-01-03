Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
January 3, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Two Saturday games - KC @ LV, and TEN @ JAX

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.

Two Saturday games - KC @ LV, and TEN @ JAX

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC at LV
2.Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
3.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is expected to play against the Giants. He would have started last week had it been a playoff game.
4.Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
5.*Justin Fields CHI vs. MIN
Note: After posting huge rushing numbers early, Fields did very little the last three quarters and really struggled in the passing game.
6.*Dak Prescott DAL at WAS
Note: Prescott hyperextended his knee Thursday in the win, but the Cowboys downplayed the issue.
7.Justin Herbert LAC at DEN
8.Tom Brady TB at ATL
9.Jared Goff DET at GB
10.*Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
Note: Purdy had some shaky moments in the second half against the Raiders last week, including an interception where he underthrew George Kittle on a play that otherwise could have been a big play.
11.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN
Note: Lawrence (toe) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
12.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DET
13.*Kirk Cousins MIN at CHI
Note: Cousins played as if Sunday's game against the Packers was a prime time game. He lost two offensive linemen in the game, which could weigh on the Vikings' decision whether to play him or Nick Mullens against the Bears this week, though I think they'll try to win the No. 2 seed.
14.*Geno Smith SEA vs. LAR
Note: With the Seahawks jumping ahead of the Jets early, Smith wasn't asked to do much in the passing game last week.
15.Sam Darnold CAR at NO
16.*Jarrett Stidham LV vs. KC
Note: Stidham (elbow) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
17.*Daniel Jones NYG at PHI
Note: The Giants are locked into the 6-seed, will they rest their starters against the Eagles?
18.Andy Dalton NO vs. CAR
19.Russell Wilson DEN vs. LAC
20.*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CLE
Note: Pickett posted minimal stats again, but for the second week in a row led the Steelers on a game-winning drive.
21.*Deshaun Watson CLE at PIT
Note: Watson only had nine completions, but three of them went for touchdowns.
22.*Joshua Dobbs TEN at JAX
Note: Dobbs has been named the starter for Saturday night's game against Jacksonville. He acquitted himself decently on Thursday night against the Cowboys - at the very least, better than Malik Willis had in previous games.
23.*Mike White NYJ at MIA
Note: White really struggled in his first start since suffering the rib injury against the Bills.
24.Mac Jones NE at BUF
25.*Skylar Thompson MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Thompson was pulled into relief late after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky finger in the loss to the Pats. It'll either be Thompson or Bridgewater this week.
26.*Baker Mayfield LA at SEA
Note: Mayfield looked more like the Carolina version than the Rams version in the loss to the Chargers.
27.*Tyler Huntley BAL at CIN
Note: I've joked that the Ravens' offense is a 'service academy' offense; unfortunately, Huntley hasn't been that effective on the ground this season compared to last year to allow the offense to rise to service academy levels. Ravens WRs caught two total passes last week.
28.*Carson Wentz WAS vs. DAL
Note: Wentz turned in a farcical 16-28-143-0-3 performance against the Browns to help ensure the Commanders missing the playoffs. A starter for Week 18 hasn't been announced.
29.Desmond Ridder ATL vs. TB
30.Davis Mills HOU at IND
31.*David Blough ARZ at SF
Note: Blough went 24-40-222 with one touchdown and no interceptions in his start against Atlanta, but if he plays this week, he'll draw the Niners.
32.*Sam Ehlinger IND vs. HOU
Note: Ehlinger will start the regular season finale against the Texans.
33.*Jeff Driskel HOU at IND
Note: Driskel is still part of the game plan for the Texans, though he took on a diminishing role last week.
34.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie finger in the loss to the Patriots. The team hopes to have more clarity on his status on Wednesday.
35.Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. DAL
36.Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
37.Colt McCoy ARZ at SF
38.Nick Mullens MIN at CHI
39.*Gardner Minshew PHI vs. NYG
Note: Minshew should retreat to the bench this week - the Eagles have suggested that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) will return this week.
40.*Malik Willis TEN at JAX
Note: Willis will be the backup to Joshua Dobbs for Saturday night's huge matchup against the Jaguars.
41.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) is not a part of the Dolphins' initial game plans for this week.
42.*Nick Foles IND vs. HOU
Note: Foles will sit out the season finale after suffering a rib injury against the Giants last week.

Running Backs

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
Note: McCaffrey is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. McCaffrey typically has been limited on most Wednesdays recently.
2.Dalvin Cook MIN at CHI
3.*Derrick Henry TEN at JAX
Note: Henry (hip) had a full practice Tuesday.
4.Austin Ekeler LAC at DEN
5.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. KC
Note: Jacobs (hip/oblique) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate. He was the first back to top 60 yards against the Niners this year, but he needed the first drive in OT to do so.
6.Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYG
7.*Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
Note: Harris is coming off of his best result of the year, with 111 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown reception.
8.Aaron Jones GB vs. DET
9.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker looked great in the win over the Jets, especially early on.
10.Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
11.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
12.David Montgomery CHI vs. MIN
13.Travis Etienne JAC vs. TEN
14.Cam Akers LA at SEA
15.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
16.*Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
Note: We don't know yet how much the Giants will rest their starters, but if anyone is going to get rested, it's Barkley.
17.*Tony Pollard DAL at WAS
Note: Pollard (thigh) is expected to return to practice on Monday.
18.D'Andre Swift DET at GB
19.Jerick McKinnon KC at LV
20.J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
21.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
Note: Stevenson had just 10 touches in the win over Miami, in part because Damien Harris (thigh) returned to action.
22.Devin Singletary BUF vs. NE
23.*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon has scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.
24.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at WAS
25.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
26.*Brian Robinson WAS vs. DAL
Note: The volume was there for Robinson against the Browns, but his 24 carries netted just 87 yards.
27.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
28.Isiah Pacheco KC at LV
29.Zack Moss IND vs. HOU
30.*James Conner ARZ at SF
Note: Conner left the fourth quarter last week with a shin injury and is day-to-day.
31.Leonard Fournette TB at ATL
32.Jamaal Williams DET at GB
33.Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
34.James Cook BUF vs. NE
35.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. TB
36.D'Onta Foreman CAR at NO
37.Rachaad White TB at ATL
38.Latavius Murray DEN vs. LAC
39.Jeff Wilson MIA vs. NYJ
40.*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards had just three carries in the loss to the Steelers after taking over the workload in the second half the week before.
41.Zonovan Knight NYJ at MIA
42.Damien Harris NE at BUF
43.Royce Freeman HOU at IND
44.Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
45.Kareem Hunt CLE at PIT
46.Samaje Perine CIN vs. BAL
47.Jonathan Williams WAS vs. DAL
48.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIN
49.Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
50.*Michael Carter NYJ at MIA
Note: Carter managed only 20 offensive snaps in the loss to the Seahawks, dropping behind Ty Johnson.
51.Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
52.Hassan Haskins TEN at JAX
53.Julius Chestnut TEN at JAX
54.JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. TEN
55.Deon Jackson IND vs. HOU
56.Rex Burkhead HOU at IND
57.Kyren Williams LA at SEA
58.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
59.DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. LAR
60.Matt Breida NYG at PHI
61.Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. ARI
62.Boston Scott PHI vs. NYG
63.Joshua Kelley LAC at DEN
64.*Justin Jackson DET at GB
Note: Jackson (hip) was inactive against the Bears.
65.Dare Ogunbowale HOU at IND
66.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. DAL
67.*Travis Homer SEA vs. LAR
Note: Homer (ankle) could return in Week 18 after sitting out last week.
68.*Marlon Mack DEN vs. LAC
Note: Mack (hamstring) was placed on IR by the Broncos on Tuesday.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI
2.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
3.A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
4.*Davante Adams LV vs. KC
Note: Adams was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate because of an illness.
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
6.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NE
7.Keenan Allen LAC at DEN
8.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
9.Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
10.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL
11.Mike Williams LAC at DEN
12.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
13.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
14.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
Note: Aiyuk grabbed many of his nine catches late, looking impossible to defend by the Raiders.
15.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
16.*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans broke his touchdown drought in a big way against the Panthers.
17.Christian Kirk JAC vs. TEN
18.Chris Godwin TB at ATL
19.Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
20.Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
21.DJ Moore CAR at NO
22.DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
23.Amari Cooper CLE at PIT
24.Christian Watson GB vs. DET
25.Zay Jones JAC vs. TEN
26.Drake London ATL vs. TB
27.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. DAL
28.*Richie James NYG at PHI
Note: James has led the Giants in receiving yards the last four weeks.
29.Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
30.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LV
31.*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CLE
Note: Johnson briefly left with a shin issue last week but later returned.
32.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LAC
33.Allen Lazard GB vs. DET
34.George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
35.Michael Gallup DAL at WAS
36.Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
37.Elijah Moore NYJ at MIA
38.DJ Chark DET at GB
39.Gabe Davis BUF vs. NE
40.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at PIT
41.Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
42.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
43.K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
44.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL
45.Darius Slayton NYG at PHI
46.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
47.*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
Note: Lockett came back from his finger injury, but then picked up a leg injury in the win over the Jets and was limited to 22 snaps.
48.Parris Campbell IND vs. HOU
49.*Greg Dortch ARZ at SF
Note: Dortch had 10 targets with DeAndre Hopkins (knee) out, but that translated into only four catches for 15 yards.
50.Russell Gage TB at ATL
51.Adam Thielen MIN at CHI
52.Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
53.*Kadarius Toney KC at LV
Note: Teammate Skyy Moore had to sit out practice Tuesday with a hand injury - if he's out, that could translate into more snaps for Toney on Saturday.
54.Brandin Cooks HOU at IND
55.Kendrick Bourne NE at BUF
56.Noah Brown DAL at WAS
57.Treylon Burks TEN at JAX
58.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at PHI
59.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LV
60.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. DAL
61.Chris Moore HOU at IND
62.*Jakobi Meyers NE at BUF
Note: Meyers aggravated a shoulder injury in the win over the Dolphins, an injury which he downplayed.
63.Demarcus Robinson BAL at CIN
64.Robert Woods TEN at JAX
65.Van Jefferson LA at SEA
66.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. KC
67.Corey Davis NYJ at MIA
68.Mack Hollins LV vs. KC
69.Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
70.Terrace Marshall CAR at NO
71.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. NE
72.Nelson Agholor NE at BUF
73.Julio Jones TB at ATL
74.Josh Reynolds DET at GB
75.Marvin Jones JAC vs. TEN
76.Randall Cobb GB vs. DET
77.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at JAX
78.DeVante Parker NE at BUF
79.Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
80.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at SF
81.Mecole Hardman KC at LV

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at LV
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
3.George Kittle SF vs. ARI
4.Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
5.Dalton Schultz DAL at WAS
6.Evan Engram JAC vs. TEN
7.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
8.Darren Waller LV vs. KC
9.Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE
10.*Noah Fant SEA vs. LAR
Note: Fant saw fewer snaps than Colby Parkinson, but keep in mind that Seattle was running the ball a lot more due to the game flow and opponent. I still prefer Fant.
11.Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
12.David Njoku CLE at PIT
13.Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
14.Tyler Higbee LA at SEA
15.Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BAL
16.Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA
17.*Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. LAC
Note: Scored in his first game out of purgatory.
18.Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
19.Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN
20.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at JAX
21.Logan Thomas WAS vs. DAL
22.Robert Tonyan GB vs. DET
23.Cade Otton TB at ATL
24.*Trey McBride ARZ at SF
Note: McBride had 10 targets against the Falcons, netting seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
25.Hunter Henry NE at BUF
26.Jelani Woods IND vs. HOU
27.Brock Wright DET at GB
28.Donald Parham LAC at DEN
29.Shane Zylstra DET at GB
30.Colby Parkinson SEA vs. LAR
31.Gerald Everett LAC at DEN
32.C.J. Uzomah NYJ at MIA
33.Tommy Tremble CAR at NO
34.Austin Hooper TEN at JAX
35.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NYJ
36.Jordan Akins HOU at IND
37.Daniel Bellinger NYG at PHI
38.Cameron Brate TB at ATL

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
2.Brett Maher DAL at WAS
3.Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR
4.Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
5.*Ryan Succop TB at ATL
Note: Succop missed from distance (55) and on an extra point, plus he also had another short field goal attempt blocked. Not a great day, on the heels of a good one in Arizona.
6.Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC
7.Harrison Butker KC at LV
8.*Robbie Gould SF vs. ARI
Note: Gould recovered from a missed kick in regulation to make the game-winner in overtime.
9.Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
10.Joey Slye WAS vs. DAL
11.Mason Crosby GB vs. DET
12.Graham Gano NYG at PHI
13.Michael Badgley DET at GB
14.Riley Patterson JAC vs. TEN
15.Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
16.Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN
17.Matt Gay LA at SEA
18.*Greg Joseph MIN at CHI
Note: The Vikings' struggles carried over to Joseph, who missed two field goal attempts.
19.Matt Prater ARZ at SF
20.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
21.Nick Folk NE at BUF
22.Brandon McManus DEN vs. LAC
23.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIA
24.Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE
25.Wil Lutz NO vs. CAR
26.Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
27.Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
28.*Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Sanders has made just one kick over 50 yards in five attempts this season, including a miss last week against the Pats from 51 yards.
29.Cade York CLE at PIT
30.Randy Bullock TEN at JAX
31.Chase McLaughlin IND vs. HOU
32.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND

Defenses

1.Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
2.*San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
Note: The Niners were really disappointing against Stidham, but they'll surely rebound against the Cardinals' medley of QBs, right?
3.Dallas Cowboys at WAS
4.Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR
5.Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
6.Buffalo Bills vs. NE
7.Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
8.*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
Note: The Jags will face Joshua Dobbs in a winner-take-all game for the AFC South.
9.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
10.*New York Jets at MIA
Note: The Jets might face Skylar Thompson for the second time this season.
11.Kansas City Chiefs at LV
12.New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
13.Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
14.Baltimore Ravens at CIN
15.Carolina Panthers at NO
16.Tennessee Titans at JAX
17.Houston Texans at IND
18.New England Patriots at BUF
19.Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
20.Green Bay Packers vs. DET
21.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
Note: The Bucs might rest their starters too.
22.Washington Commanders vs. DAL
23.Cleveland Browns at PIT
24.Denver Broncos vs. LAC
25.Detroit Lions at GB
26.Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
27.Los Angeles Rams at SEA
28.Minnesota Vikings at CHI
29.*New York Giants at PHI
Note: Good chance the Giants will rest a lot of starters.
30.Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC
31.Arizona Cardinals at SF
32.Chicago Bears vs. MIN
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
NFL Playoff Picture: What Can Happen In Week 18?
NFL Playoff Picture: What Can Happen In Week 18?
Target Breakdown: Week 17 WR and TE Usage (with Week 18 Waivers Preview)
Target Breakdown: Week 17 WR and TE Usage (with Week 18 Waivers Preview)
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 18
Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 18
NFL Picks: Week 18 Early Line Movement and Betting Trends
NFL Picks: Week 18 Early Line Movement and Betting Trends