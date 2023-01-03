Weekly Rankings: Week 18 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Two Saturday games - KC @ LV, and TEN @ JAX
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at LV
|2.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
|3.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NYG
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is expected to play against the Giants. He would have started last week had it been a playoff game.
|4.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. NE
|5.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. MIN
Note: After posting huge rushing numbers early, Fields did very little the last three quarters and really struggled in the passing game.
|6.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at WAS
Note: Prescott hyperextended his knee Thursday in the win, but the Cowboys downplayed the issue.
|7.
|Justin Herbert LAC at DEN
|8.
|Tom Brady TB at ATL
|9.
|Jared Goff DET at GB
|10.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
Note: Purdy had some shaky moments in the second half against the Raiders last week, including an interception where he underthrew George Kittle on a play that otherwise could have been a big play.
|11.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. TEN
Note: Lawrence (toe) did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|12.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. DET
|13.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN at CHI
Note: Cousins played as if Sunday's game against the Packers was a prime time game. He lost two offensive linemen in the game, which could weigh on the Vikings' decision whether to play him or Nick Mullens against the Bears this week, though I think they'll try to win the No. 2 seed.
|14.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. LAR
Note: With the Seahawks jumping ahead of the Jets early, Smith wasn't asked to do much in the passing game last week.
|15.
|Sam Darnold CAR at NO
|16.
|*Jarrett Stidham LV vs. KC
Note: Stidham (elbow) was listed as limited on Tuesday's estimated injury report.
|17.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at PHI
Note: The Giants are locked into the 6-seed, will they rest their starters against the Eagles?
|18.
|Andy Dalton NO vs. CAR
|19.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. LAC
|20.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CLE
Note: Pickett posted minimal stats again, but for the second week in a row led the Steelers on a game-winning drive.
|21.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at PIT
Note: Watson only had nine completions, but three of them went for touchdowns.
|22.
|*Joshua Dobbs TEN at JAX
Note: Dobbs has been named the starter for Saturday night's game against Jacksonville. He acquitted himself decently on Thursday night against the Cowboys - at the very least, better than Malik Willis had in previous games.
|23.
|*Mike White NYJ at MIA
Note: White really struggled in his first start since suffering the rib injury against the Bills.
|24.
|Mac Jones NE at BUF
|25.
|*Skylar Thompson MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Thompson was pulled into relief late after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinky finger in the loss to the Pats. It'll either be Thompson or Bridgewater this week.
|26.
|*Baker Mayfield LA at SEA
Note: Mayfield looked more like the Carolina version than the Rams version in the loss to the Chargers.
|27.
|*Tyler Huntley BAL at CIN
Note: I've joked that the Ravens' offense is a 'service academy' offense; unfortunately, Huntley hasn't been that effective on the ground this season compared to last year to allow the offense to rise to service academy levels. Ravens WRs caught two total passes last week.
|28.
|*Carson Wentz WAS vs. DAL
Note: Wentz turned in a farcical 16-28-143-0-3 performance against the Browns to help ensure the Commanders missing the playoffs. A starter for Week 18 hasn't been announced.
|29.
|Desmond Ridder ATL vs. TB
|30.
|Davis Mills HOU at IND
|31.
|*David Blough ARZ at SF
Note: Blough went 24-40-222 with one touchdown and no interceptions in his start against Atlanta, but if he plays this week, he'll draw the Niners.
|32.
|*Sam Ehlinger IND vs. HOU
Note: Ehlinger will start the regular season finale against the Texans.
|33.
|*Jeff Driskel HOU at IND
Note: Driskel is still part of the game plan for the Texans, though he took on a diminishing role last week.
|34.
|*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Bridgewater suffered a dislocated pinkie finger in the loss to the Patriots. The team hopes to have more clarity on his status on Wednesday.
|35.
|Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. DAL
|36.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
|37.
|Colt McCoy ARZ at SF
|38.
|Nick Mullens MIN at CHI
|39.
|*Gardner Minshew PHI vs. NYG
Note: Minshew should retreat to the bench this week - the Eagles have suggested that Jalen Hurts (shoulder) will return this week.
|40.
|*Malik Willis TEN at JAX
Note: Willis will be the backup to Joshua Dobbs for Saturday night's huge matchup against the Jaguars.
|41.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) is not a part of the Dolphins' initial game plans for this week.
|42.
|*Nick Foles IND vs. HOU
Note: Foles will sit out the season finale after suffering a rib injury against the Giants last week.
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
Note: McCaffrey is day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. McCaffrey typically has been limited on most Wednesdays recently.
|2.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at CHI
|3.
|*Derrick Henry TEN at JAX
Note: Henry (hip) had a full practice Tuesday.
|4.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at DEN
|5.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. KC
Note: Jacobs (hip/oblique) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate. He was the first back to top 60 yards against the Niners this year, but he needed the first drive in OT to do so.
|6.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. NYG
|7.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
Note: Harris is coming off of his best result of the year, with 111 rushing yards and the game-winning touchdown reception.
|8.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. DET
|9.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. LAR
Note: Walker looked great in the win over the Jets, especially early on.
|10.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
|11.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
|12.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. MIN
|13.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. TEN
|14.
|Cam Akers LA at SEA
|15.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
|16.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at PHI
Note: We don't know yet how much the Giants will rest their starters, but if anyone is going to get rested, it's Barkley.
|17.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at WAS
Note: Pollard (thigh) is expected to return to practice on Monday.
|18.
|D'Andre Swift DET at GB
|19.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at LV
|20.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
|21.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF
Note: Stevenson had just 10 touches in the win over Miami, in part because Damien Harris (thigh) returned to action.
|22.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. NE
|23.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon has scored a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.
|24.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at WAS
|25.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. TB
|26.
|*Brian Robinson WAS vs. DAL
Note: The volume was there for Robinson against the Browns, but his 24 carries netted just 87 yards.
|27.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. NYJ
|28.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at LV
|29.
|Zack Moss IND vs. HOU
|30.
|*James Conner ARZ at SF
Note: Conner left the fourth quarter last week with a shin injury and is day-to-day.
|31.
|Leonard Fournette TB at ATL
|32.
|Jamaal Williams DET at GB
|33.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
|34.
|James Cook BUF vs. NE
|35.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. TB
|36.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at NO
|37.
|Rachaad White TB at ATL
|38.
|Latavius Murray DEN vs. LAC
|39.
|Jeff Wilson MIA vs. NYJ
|40.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards had just three carries in the loss to the Steelers after taking over the workload in the second half the week before.
|41.
|Zonovan Knight NYJ at MIA
|42.
|Damien Harris NE at BUF
|43.
|Royce Freeman HOU at IND
|44.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. ARI
|45.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at PIT
|46.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. BAL
|47.
|Jonathan Williams WAS vs. DAL
|48.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIN
|49.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at CHI
|50.
|*Michael Carter NYJ at MIA
Note: Carter managed only 20 offensive snaps in the loss to the Seahawks, dropping behind Ty Johnson.
|51.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
|52.
|Hassan Haskins TEN at JAX
|53.
|Julius Chestnut TEN at JAX
|54.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. TEN
|55.
|Deon Jackson IND vs. HOU
|56.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at IND
|57.
|Kyren Williams LA at SEA
|58.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NYG
|59.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. LAR
|60.
|Matt Breida NYG at PHI
|61.
|Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. ARI
|62.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. NYG
|63.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at DEN
|64.
|*Justin Jackson DET at GB
Note: Jackson (hip) was inactive against the Bears.
|65.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU at IND
|66.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. DAL
|67.
|*Travis Homer SEA vs. LAR
Note: Homer (ankle) could return in Week 18 after sitting out last week.
|68.
|*Marlon Mack DEN vs. LAC
Note: Mack (hamstring) was placed on IR by the Broncos on Tuesday.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at CHI
|2.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|3.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. NYG
|4.
|*Davante Adams LV vs. KC
Note: Adams was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate because of an illness.
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at WAS
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. NE
|7.
|Keenan Allen LAC at DEN
|8.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NYG
|9.
|Tyreek Hill MIA vs. NYJ
|10.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. DAL
|11.
|Mike Williams LAC at DEN
|12.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
|13.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
|14.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
Note: Aiyuk grabbed many of his nine catches late, looking impossible to defend by the Raiders.
|15.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. NYJ
|16.
|*Mike Evans TB at ATL
Note: Evans broke his touchdown drought in a big way against the Panthers.
|17.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. TEN
|18.
|Chris Godwin TB at ATL
|19.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at MIA
|20.
|Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
|21.
|DJ Moore CAR at NO
|22.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. LAR
|23.
|Amari Cooper CLE at PIT
|24.
|Christian Watson GB vs. DET
|25.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. TEN
|26.
|Drake London ATL vs. TB
|27.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. DAL
|28.
|*Richie James NYG at PHI
Note: James has led the Giants in receiving yards the last four weeks.
|29.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
|30.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LV
|31.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CLE
Note: Johnson briefly left with a shin issue last week but later returned.
|32.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LAC
|33.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. DET
|34.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
|35.
|Michael Gallup DAL at WAS
|36.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
|37.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at MIA
|38.
|DJ Chark DET at GB
|39.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. NE
|40.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at PIT
|41.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
|42.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LAC
|43.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at CHI
|44.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL
|45.
|Darius Slayton NYG at PHI
|46.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
|47.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. LAR
Note: Lockett came back from his finger injury, but then picked up a leg injury in the win over the Jets and was limited to 22 snaps.
|48.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. HOU
|49.
|*Greg Dortch ARZ at SF
Note: Dortch had 10 targets with DeAndre Hopkins (knee) out, but that translated into only four catches for 15 yards.
|50.
|Russell Gage TB at ATL
|51.
|Adam Thielen MIN at CHI
|52.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at DEN
|53.
|*Kadarius Toney KC at LV
Note: Teammate Skyy Moore had to sit out practice Tuesday with a hand injury - if he's out, that could translate into more snaps for Toney on Saturday.
|54.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at IND
|55.
|Kendrick Bourne NE at BUF
|56.
|Noah Brown DAL at WAS
|57.
|Treylon Burks TEN at JAX
|58.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at PHI
|59.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LV
|60.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. DAL
|61.
|Chris Moore HOU at IND
|62.
|*Jakobi Meyers NE at BUF
Note: Meyers aggravated a shoulder injury in the win over the Dolphins, an injury which he downplayed.
|63.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL at CIN
|64.
|Robert Woods TEN at JAX
|65.
|Van Jefferson LA at SEA
|66.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. KC
|67.
|Corey Davis NYJ at MIA
|68.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. KC
|69.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
|70.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at NO
|71.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. NE
|72.
|Nelson Agholor NE at BUF
|73.
|Julio Jones TB at ATL
|74.
|Josh Reynolds DET at GB
|75.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. TEN
|76.
|Randall Cobb GB vs. DET
|77.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at JAX
|78.
|DeVante Parker NE at BUF
|79.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
|80.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at SF
|81.
|Mecole Hardman KC at LV
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at LV
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at CHI
|3.
|George Kittle SF vs. ARI
|4.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
|5.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at WAS
|6.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. TEN
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NYG
|8.
|Darren Waller LV vs. KC
|9.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE
|10.
|*Noah Fant SEA vs. LAR
Note: Fant saw fewer snaps than Colby Parkinson, but keep in mind that Seattle was running the ball a lot more due to the game flow and opponent. I still prefer Fant.
|11.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
|12.
|David Njoku CLE at PIT
|13.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. NE
|14.
|Tyler Higbee LA at SEA
|15.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BAL
|16.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at MIA
|17.
|*Albert Okwuegbunam DEN vs. LAC
Note: Scored in his first game out of purgatory.
|18.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
|19.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIN
|20.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at JAX
|21.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. DAL
|22.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. DET
|23.
|Cade Otton TB at ATL
|24.
|*Trey McBride ARZ at SF
Note: McBride had 10 targets against the Falcons, netting seven catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
|25.
|Hunter Henry NE at BUF
|26.
|Jelani Woods IND vs. HOU
|27.
|Brock Wright DET at GB
|28.
|Donald Parham LAC at DEN
|29.
|Shane Zylstra DET at GB
|30.
|Colby Parkinson SEA vs. LAR
|31.
|Gerald Everett LAC at DEN
|32.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at MIA
|33.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at NO
|34.
|Austin Hooper TEN at JAX
|35.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. NYJ
|36.
|Jordan Akins HOU at IND
|37.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at PHI
|38.
|Cameron Brate TB at ATL
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL at WAS
|3.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. LAR
|4.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
|5.
|*Ryan Succop TB at ATL
Note: Succop missed from distance (55) and on an extra point, plus he also had another short field goal attempt blocked. Not a great day, on the heels of a good one in Arizona.
|6.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. KC
|7.
|Harrison Butker KC at LV
|8.
|*Robbie Gould SF vs. ARI
Note: Gould recovered from a missed kick in regulation to make the game-winner in overtime.
|9.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at DEN
|10.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. DAL
|11.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. DET
|12.
|Graham Gano NYG at PHI
|13.
|Michael Badgley DET at GB
|14.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. TEN
|15.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. NE
|16.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIN
|17.
|Matt Gay LA at SEA
|18.
|*Greg Joseph MIN at CHI
Note: The Vikings' struggles carried over to Joseph, who missed two field goal attempts.
|19.
|Matt Prater ARZ at SF
|20.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. TB
|21.
|Nick Folk NE at BUF
|22.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. LAC
|23.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at MIA
|24.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE
|25.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. CAR
|26.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. NYG
|27.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
|28.
|*Jason Sanders MIA vs. NYJ
Note: Sanders has made just one kick over 50 yards in five attempts this season, including a miss last week against the Pats from 51 yards.
|29.
|Cade York CLE at PIT
|30.
|Randy Bullock TEN at JAX
|31.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. HOU
|32.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. NYG
|2.
|*San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
Note: The Niners were really disappointing against Stidham, but they'll surely rebound against the Cardinals' medley of QBs, right?
|3.
|Dallas Cowboys at WAS
|4.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. LAR
|5.
|Los Angeles Chargers at DEN
|6.
|Buffalo Bills vs. NE
|7.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
|8.
|*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. TEN
Note: The Jags will face Joshua Dobbs in a winner-take-all game for the AFC South.
|9.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
|10.
|*New York Jets at MIA
Note: The Jets might face Skylar Thompson for the second time this season.
|11.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LV
|12.
|New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
|13.
|Miami Dolphins vs. NYJ
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens at CIN
|15.
|Carolina Panthers at NO
|16.
|Tennessee Titans at JAX
|17.
|Houston Texans at IND
|18.
|New England Patriots at BUF
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
|20.
|Green Bay Packers vs. DET
|21.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers at ATL
Note: The Bucs might rest their starters too.
|22.
|Washington Commanders vs. DAL
|23.
|Cleveland Browns at PIT
|24.
|Denver Broncos vs. LAC
|25.
|Detroit Lions at GB
|26.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. TB
|27.
|Los Angeles Rams at SEA
|28.
|Minnesota Vikings at CHI
|29.
|*New York Giants at PHI
Note: Good chance the Giants will rest a lot of starters.
|30.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. KC
|31.
|Arizona Cardinals at SF
|32.
|Chicago Bears vs. MIN