Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that). Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings: - The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues. - The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues. - 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards. - 1 point per 20 passing yards. - 4 points per passing touchdowns. These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
|2.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
|3.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG
|4.
|Daniel Jones NYG at MIN
|5.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at JAX
Note: Teammate Mike Williams (back) did not practice Tuesday.
|6.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
|7.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LAC
Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited at practice Tuesday to begin the week.
|8.
|*Dak Prescott DAL at TB
Note: Prescott was shockingly awful against the Commanders, going 14-of-37 for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He's thrown an interception in seven consecutive
Running Backs
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: McCaffrey (ankle/knee) was limited at Tuesday's practice. This is standard practice for him lately.
|2.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at JAX
|3.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
|4.
|*Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
Note: Cook was seen limping on the sidelines during the first half of the Week 18 win over the Bears - watch the practice reports carefully this week.
|5.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. LAC
|6.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
|7.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Teammate Raheem Mostert suffered a fractured thumb in the win over the Jets last week.
|8.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. DAL
|9.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
|10.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at TB
Note: Both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott struggled to get going in the loss to the Commanders. I think the Cowboys' OL injuries played a bigger role than most anticipated.
|11.
|*James Cook BUF vs. MIA
Note: Cook once again split carries evenly with Devin Singletary and was the more productive back. It wouldn't be a shock if he took over more work in the playoffs.
|12.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
|13.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
|14.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB
|15.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell (knee) looked fabulous in his return from injury, carrying it five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
|16.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL at CIN
Note: Drake ran well in the wake of Gus Edwards leaving with a concussion last week. J.K. Dobbins is expected to be back this week, but Drake and Justice Hill should figure to be part of the action.
|17.
|Rachaad White TB vs. DAL
|18.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NYG
Note: There's a small chance that Dalvin Cook (knee) might be limited on Sunday, which obviously would translate into more work for Mattison.
|19.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. BAL
|20.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. LAC
|21.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA at BUF
|22.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at JAX
|23.
|Matt Breida NYG at MIN
|24.
|Malik Davis DAL at TB
|25.
|Justice Hill BAL at CIN
|26.
|Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
|27.
|*DeeJay Dallas SEA at SF
Note: Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) sat out Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|28.
|Gary Brightwell NYG at MIN
|29.
|Snoop Conner JAC vs. LAC
|30.
|Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. SEA
|31.
|Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. DAL
|32.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Week 18 loss to the Bengals.
|33.
|*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert suffered a serious fractured thumb in the win over the Jets in Week 18, and his availability for Week 18 is in question. Jeff Wilson would get more work as a result of a Mostert absence, as would Salvon Ahmed to a lesser extent.
|34.
|Miles Sanders PHI at
|35.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at
|36.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at
|37.
|Boston Scott PHI at
|38.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|4.
|Keenan Allen LAC at JAX
|5.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at TB
|6.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
|7.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|8.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|9.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DAL
|10.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. LAC
|11.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|12.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill injured his ankle and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets.
|13.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. DAL
Note: Evans left Sunday's loss to the Falcons with an illness.
|14.
|Richie James NYG at MIN
|15.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
Note: Samuel (ankle/knee) was eased back in last week - presumably his workload will increase this week against the Seahawks.
|16.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle is dealing with a minor ankle issue. He's expected to play, but who will be throwing the ball to him?
|17.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
|18.
|*Mike Williams LAC at JAX
Note: Williams required assistance to come off the field and then to get to locker room following his back injury last week. He sat out Tuesday's practice.
|19.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|20.
|*Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL
Note: Boyd was evaluated for a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over the Ravens, but later returned.
|21.
|Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
|22.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at JAX
Note: Palmer had six targets in Week 18, and could go back to a higher usage rate with Mike Williams banged up.
|23.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN
|24.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. LAC
|25.
|*Russell Gage TB vs. DAL
Note: Gage got shaken up on a touchdown reception in Week 18 against the Falcons.
|26.
|Noah Brown DAL at TB
|27.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
|28.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. LAC
|29.
|Michael Gallup DAL at TB
|30.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL at CIN
|31.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at JAX
|32.
|Trenton Irwin CIN vs. BAL
|33.
|*Cade Johnson SEA at SF
Note: Johnson appears to have emerged as the No. 3 receiver for the Seahawks with Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) out.
|34.
|John Brown at
|35.
|Trent Sherfield MIA at BUF
|36.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. SEA
|37.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. LAC
Note: Agnew injured his shoulder in the win over the Titans last week, and was limited in Tuesday's practice.
|38.
|*Julio Jones TB vs. DAL
Note: Jones sat out last week with a knee injury.
|39.
|*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIA
Note: No word yet if McKenzie (ankle) will return for the playoffs. John Brown might be active again this week.
|40.
|A.J. Brown PHI at
|41.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at
|42.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
|43.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at
|44.
|Kadarius Toney KC at
|45.
|Quez Watkins PHI at
|46.
|Justin Watson KC at
|47.
|Zach Pascal PHI at
|48.
|Mecole Hardman KC at
Tight Ends
|1.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
|2.
|George Kittle SF vs. SEA
|3.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. LAC
|5.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at TB
|6.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
|7.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BAL
|8.
|Gerald Everett LAC at JAX
|9.
|*Noah Fant SEA at SF
Note: Fant (knee) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|10.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN
Note: Likely had a big game in Week 18 with Mark Andrews sitting out, and also scored in Week 17 when Andrews played. Might the Ravens find a way for both tight ends to be frequently targeted?
|11.
|Cade Otton TB vs. DAL
|12.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIN
|13.
|*Mike Gesicki MIA at BUF
Note: Gesicki has been targeted more when Skylar Thompson plays.
|14.
|Colby Parkinson SEA at SF
|15.
|Irv Smith MIN vs. NYG
|16.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. DAL
|17.
|Travis Kelce KC at
|18.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: McCaffrey (ankle/knee) was limited at Tuesday's practice. This is standard practice for him lately.
|2.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at JAX
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
|4.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|6.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|7.
|Keenan Allen LAC at JAX
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at TB
|9.
|*Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
Note: Cook was seen limping on the sidelines during the first half of the Week 18 win over the Bears - watch the practice reports carefully this week.
|10.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. LAC
|11.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
|12.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
|13.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
|14.
|George Kittle SF vs. SEA
|15.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
|16.
|DK Metcalf SEA at SF
|17.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
|18.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Teammate Raheem Mostert suffered a fractured thumb in the win over the Jets last week.
|19.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. DAL
|20.
|J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
|21.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. DAL
|22.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. LAC
|23.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
|24.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill injured his ankle and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets.
|25.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. DAL
Note: Evans left Sunday's loss to the Falcons with an illness.
|26.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at TB
Note: Both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott struggled to get going in the loss to the Commanders. I think the Cowboys' OL injuries played a bigger role than most anticipated.
|27.
|*James Cook BUF vs. MIA
Note: Cook once again split carries evenly with Devin Singletary and was the more productive back. It wouldn't be a shock if he took over more work in the playoffs.
|28.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
|29.
|Richie James NYG at MIN
|30.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
Note: Samuel (ankle/knee) was eased back in last week - presumably his workload will increase this week against the Seahawks.
|31.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle is dealing with a minor ankle issue. He's expected to play, but who will be throwing the ball to him?
|32.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
|33.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. LAC
|34.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
|35.
|*Mike Williams LAC at JAX
Note: Williams required assistance to come off the field and then to get to locker room following his back injury last week. He sat out Tuesday's practice.
|36.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|37.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at TB
|38.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
|39.
|Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
|40.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at JAX
Note: Palmer had six targets in Week 18, and could go back to a higher usage rate with Mike Williams banged up.
|41.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB
|42.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell (knee) looked fabulous in his return from injury, carrying it five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
|43.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL at CIN
Note: Drake ran well in the wake of Gus Edwards leaving with a concussion last week. J.K. Dobbins is expected to be back this week, but Drake and Justice Hill should figure to be part of the action.
|44.
|Rachaad White TB vs. DAL
|45.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN
Kickers
|1.
|Brett Maher DAL at TB
|2.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
|3.
|Graham Gano NYG at MIN
|4.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. SEA
|5.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
|6.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. NYG
|7.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
|8.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at JAX
|9.
|*Jason Myers SEA at SF
Note: Myers missed a potential game-winner in regulation, but made four of five overall.
|10.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. DAL
|11.
|*Riley Patterson JAC vs. LAC
Note: Patterson sat out practice Tuesday due to a knee injury. James McCourt is on the Jaguars' practice squad just in case.
|12.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
|13.
|James McCourt at
|14.
|Jake Elliott PHI at
|15.
|Harrison Butker KC at
Defenses
|1.
|Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
|2.
|*San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
Note: Erik Armstead (ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) remain on the injury report, though both should play. Dre Greenlaw (back) sat out the regular season finale, but the Niners expect him to return to practice.
|3.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
|4.
|*Dallas Cowboys at TB
Note: Johnathan Hankins (pectoral) might be able to return Monday night, as might Leighton Vander Esch (neck).
|5.
|*Baltimore Ravens at CIN
Note: Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension to stay with the Ravens.
|6.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DAL
|7.
|New York Giants at MIN
|8.
|Los Angeles Chargers at JAX
|9.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LAC
|10.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG
|11.
|Miami Dolphins at BUF
|12.
|Seattle Seahawks at SF