Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
January 11, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that). Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings: - The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues. - The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues. - 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards. - 1 point per 20 passing yards. - 4 points per passing touchdowns. These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
2.Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
3.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG
4.Daniel Jones NYG at MIN
5.*Justin Herbert LAC at JAX
Note: Teammate Mike Williams (back) did not practice Tuesday.
6.Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
7.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LAC
Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited at practice Tuesday to begin the week.
8.*Dak Prescott DAL at TB
Note: Prescott was shockingly awful against the Commanders, going 14-of-37 for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He's thrown an interception in seven consecutive
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that). Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings: - The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues. - The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues. - 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards. - 1 point per 20 passing yards. - 4 points per passing touchdowns. These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
2.Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
3.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG
4.Daniel Jones NYG at MIN
5.*Justin Herbert LAC at JAX
Note: Teammate Mike Williams (back) did not practice Tuesday.
6.Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA
7.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LAC
Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited at practice Tuesday to begin the week.
8.*Dak Prescott DAL at TB
Note: Prescott was shockingly awful against the Commanders, going 14-of-37 for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He's thrown an interception in seven consecutive games.
9.Tom Brady TB vs. DAL
10.*Geno Smith SEA at SF
Note: Smith was one of many playoff-bound quarterbacks that struggled in Week 18.
11.Tyler Huntley BAL at CIN
12.*Skylar Thompson MIA at BUF
Note: Thompson is probably the leading candidate to start against the Bills, as Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) hasn't yet been cleared for football activities and the Dolphins aren't sure that Teddy Bridgewater (knee/finger) can practice.
13.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA at BUF
Note: The Dolphins aren't sure whether Bridgewater (knee/finger) is ready to practice fully yet. We might see Skylar Thompson start a playoff game.
14.Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
15.Anthony Brown BAL at CIN
16.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) hasn't yet been cleared for football activity, though he hasn't had any setbacks.
17.Patrick Mahomes KC at
18.Jalen Hurts PHI at

Running Backs

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: McCaffrey (ankle/knee) was limited at Tuesday's practice. This is standard practice for him lately.
2.Austin Ekeler LAC at JAX
3.Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
4.*Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
Note: Cook was seen limping on the sidelines during the first half of the Week 18 win over the Bears - watch the practice reports carefully this week.
5.Travis Etienne JAC vs. LAC
6.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
7.*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Teammate Raheem Mostert suffered a fractured thumb in the win over the Jets last week.
8.Leonard Fournette TB vs. DAL
9.J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
10.*Tony Pollard DAL at TB
Note: Both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott struggled to get going in the loss to the Commanders. I think the Cowboys' OL injuries played a bigger role than most anticipated.
11.*James Cook BUF vs. MIA
Note: Cook once again split carries evenly with Devin Singletary and was the more productive back. It wouldn't be a shock if he took over more work in the playoffs.
12.Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
13.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
14.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB
15.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell (knee) looked fabulous in his return from injury, carrying it five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
16.*Kenyan Drake BAL at CIN
Note: Drake ran well in the wake of Gus Edwards leaving with a concussion last week. J.K. Dobbins is expected to be back this week, but Drake and Justice Hill should figure to be part of the action.
17.Rachaad White TB vs. DAL
18.*Alexander Mattison MIN vs. NYG
Note: There's a small chance that Dalvin Cook (knee) might be limited on Sunday, which obviously would translate into more work for Mattison.
19.Samaje Perine CIN vs. BAL
20.JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. LAC
21.Salvon Ahmed MIA at BUF
22.Joshua Kelley LAC at JAX
23.Matt Breida NYG at MIN
24.Malik Davis DAL at TB
25.Justice Hill BAL at CIN
26.Jordan Mason SF vs. SEA
27.*DeeJay Dallas SEA at SF
Note: Dallas (ankle/quadriceps) sat out Tuesday's walk-through practice.
28.Gary Brightwell NYG at MIN
29.Snoop Conner JAC vs. LAC
30.Tyrion Davis-Price SF vs. SEA
31.Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. DAL
32.*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards is in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in the Week 18 loss to the Bengals.
33.*Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
Note: Mostert suffered a serious fractured thumb in the win over the Jets in Week 18, and his availability for Week 18 is in question. Jeff Wilson would get more work as a result of a Mostert absence, as would Salvon Ahmed to a lesser extent.
34.Miles Sanders PHI at
35.Jerick McKinnon KC at
36.Isiah Pacheco KC at
37.Boston Scott PHI at
38.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
2.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
4.Keenan Allen LAC at JAX
5.CeeDee Lamb DAL at TB
6.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
7.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
8.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
9.Chris Godwin TB vs. DAL
10.Christian Kirk JAC vs. LAC
11.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
12.*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill injured his ankle and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets.
13.*Mike Evans TB vs. DAL
Note: Evans left Sunday's loss to the Falcons with an illness.
14.Richie James NYG at MIN
15.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
Note: Samuel (ankle/knee) was eased back in last week - presumably his workload will increase this week against the Seahawks.
16.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle is dealing with a minor ankle issue. He's expected to play, but who will be throwing the ball to him?
17.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
18.*Mike Williams LAC at JAX
Note: Williams required assistance to come off the field and then to get to locker room following his back injury last week. He sat out Tuesday's practice.
19.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
20.*Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL
Note: Boyd was evaluated for a concussion in the first half of Sunday's win over the Ravens, but later returned.
21.Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
22.*Joshua Palmer LAC at JAX
Note: Palmer had six targets in Week 18, and could go back to a higher usage rate with Mike Williams banged up.
23.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN
24.Zay Jones JAC vs. LAC
25.*Russell Gage TB vs. DAL
Note: Gage got shaken up on a touchdown reception in Week 18 against the Falcons.
26.Noah Brown DAL at TB
27.Adam Thielen MIN vs. NYG
28.Marvin Jones JAC vs. LAC
29.Michael Gallup DAL at TB
30.Demarcus Robinson BAL at CIN
31.DeAndre Carter LAC at JAX
32.Trenton Irwin CIN vs. BAL
33.*Cade Johnson SEA at SF
Note: Johnson appears to have emerged as the No. 3 receiver for the Seahawks with Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) out.
34.John Brown at
35.Trent Sherfield MIA at BUF
36.Jauan Jennings SF vs. SEA
37.*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. LAC
Note: Agnew injured his shoulder in the win over the Titans last week, and was limited in Tuesday's practice.
38.*Julio Jones TB vs. DAL
Note: Jones sat out last week with a knee injury.
39.*Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. MIA
Note: No word yet if McKenzie (ankle) will return for the playoffs. John Brown might be active again this week.
40.A.J. Brown PHI at
41.DeVonta Smith PHI at
42.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at
43.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at
44.Kadarius Toney KC at
45.Quez Watkins PHI at
46.Justin Watson KC at
47.Zach Pascal PHI at
48.Mecole Hardman KC at

Tight Ends

1.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
2.George Kittle SF vs. SEA
3.Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
4.Evan Engram JAC vs. LAC
5.Dalton Schultz DAL at TB
6.Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
7.Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BAL
8.Gerald Everett LAC at JAX
9.*Noah Fant SEA at SF
Note: Fant (knee) was a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
10.*Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN
Note: Likely had a big game in Week 18 with Mark Andrews sitting out, and also scored in Week 17 when Andrews played. Might the Ravens find a way for both tight ends to be frequently targeted?
11.Cade Otton TB vs. DAL
12.Daniel Bellinger NYG at MIN
13.*Mike Gesicki MIA at BUF
Note: Gesicki has been targeted more when Skylar Thompson plays.
14.Colby Parkinson SEA at SF
15.Irv Smith MIN vs. NYG
16.Cameron Brate TB vs. DAL
17.Travis Kelce KC at
18.Dallas Goedert PHI at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.*Christian McCaffrey SF vs. SEA
Note: McCaffrey (ankle/knee) was limited at Tuesday's practice. This is standard practice for him lately.
2.Austin Ekeler LAC at JAX
3.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. NYG
4.Saquon Barkley NYG at MIN
5.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
6.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
7.Keenan Allen LAC at JAX
8.CeeDee Lamb DAL at TB
9.*Dalvin Cook MIN vs. NYG
Note: Cook was seen limping on the sidelines during the first half of the Week 18 win over the Bears - watch the practice reports carefully this week.
10.Travis Etienne JAC vs. LAC
11.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
12.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
13.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. NYG
14.George Kittle SF vs. SEA
15.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. SEA
16.DK Metcalf SEA at SF
17.Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
18.*Jeff Wilson MIA at BUF
Note: Teammate Raheem Mostert suffered a fractured thumb in the win over the Jets last week.
19.Leonard Fournette TB vs. DAL
20.J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
21.Chris Godwin TB vs. DAL
22.Christian Kirk JAC vs. LAC
23.Tyler Lockett SEA at SF
24.*Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
Note: Hill injured his ankle and briefly left Sunday's win over the Jets.
25.*Mike Evans TB vs. DAL
Note: Evans left Sunday's loss to the Falcons with an illness.
26.*Tony Pollard DAL at TB
Note: Both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott struggled to get going in the loss to the Commanders. I think the Cowboys' OL injuries played a bigger role than most anticipated.
27.*James Cook BUF vs. MIA
Note: Cook once again split carries evenly with Devin Singletary and was the more productive back. It wouldn't be a shock if he took over more work in the playoffs.
28.Kenneth Walker SEA at SF
29.Richie James NYG at MIN
30.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. SEA
Note: Samuel (ankle/knee) was eased back in last week - presumably his workload will increase this week against the Seahawks.
31.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle is dealing with a minor ankle issue. He's expected to play, but who will be throwing the ball to him?
32.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. NYG
33.Evan Engram JAC vs. LAC
34.Devin Singletary BUF vs. MIA
35.*Mike Williams LAC at JAX
Note: Williams required assistance to come off the field and then to get to locker room following his back injury last week. He sat out Tuesday's practice.
36.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
37.Dalton Schultz DAL at TB
38.Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
39.Darius Slayton NYG at MIN
40.*Joshua Palmer LAC at JAX
Note: Palmer had six targets in Week 18, and could go back to a higher usage rate with Mike Williams banged up.
41.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TB
42.*Elijah Mitchell SF vs. SEA
Note: Mitchell (knee) looked fabulous in his return from injury, carrying it five times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
43.*Kenyan Drake BAL at CIN
Note: Drake ran well in the wake of Gus Edwards leaving with a concussion last week. J.K. Dobbins is expected to be back this week, but Drake and Justice Hill should figure to be part of the action.
44.Rachaad White TB vs. DAL
45.Isaiah Hodgins NYG at MIN

Kickers

1.Brett Maher DAL at TB
2.Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
3.Graham Gano NYG at MIN
4.Robbie Gould SF vs. SEA
5.Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
6.Greg Joseph MIN vs. NYG
7.Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
8.Cameron Dicker LAC at JAX
9.*Jason Myers SEA at SF
Note: Myers missed a potential game-winner in regulation, but made four of five overall.
10.Ryan Succop TB vs. DAL
11.*Riley Patterson JAC vs. LAC
Note: Patterson sat out practice Tuesday due to a knee injury. James McCourt is on the Jaguars' practice squad just in case.
12.Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
13.James McCourt at
14.Jake Elliott PHI at
15.Harrison Butker KC at

Defenses

1.Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
2.*San Francisco 49ers vs. SEA
Note: Erik Armstead (ankle) and Javon Kinlaw (knee) remain on the injury report, though both should play. Dre Greenlaw (back) sat out the regular season finale, but the Niners expect him to return to practice.
3.Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
4.*Dallas Cowboys at TB
Note: Johnathan Hankins (pectoral) might be able to return Monday night, as might Leighton Vander Esch (neck).
5.*Baltimore Ravens at CIN
Note: Roquan Smith signed a five-year, $100 million extension to stay with the Ravens.
6.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. DAL
7.New York Giants at MIN
8.Los Angeles Chargers at JAX
9.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LAC
10.Minnesota Vikings vs. NYG
11.Miami Dolphins at BUF
12.Seattle Seahawks at SF
Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Wild Card Weekend
Bengals Super Bowl Odds Update And Quick Look At Wild Card Weekend
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Usage Rates from Week 18
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position
NFL Playoffs Rankings: Cheat Sheets by Position
NFL Reactions: Week 18
NFL Reactions: Week 18