Weekly Rankings: Wild Card Round Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide for the playoffs (please check out Jim Coventry's Playoff Rankings for that). Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings: - The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues. - The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues. - 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards. - 1 point per 20 passing yards. - 4 points per passing touchdowns. These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Player X vs. Player Y?" without any other mitigating factors. Of course, I welcome debate - if you think I'm wrong, let me know. But please check out the rankings first before asking your start/sit question. This truly reflects my opinion in my leagues. Quarterbacks 1. Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA

2. Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL

3. Kirk Cousins MIN vs. NYG

4. Daniel Jones NYG at MIN

5. *Justin Herbert LAC at JAX

Note: Teammate Mike Williams (back) did not practice Tuesday. 6. Brock Purdy SF vs. SEA

7. *Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LAC

Note: Lawrence (toe) was limited at practice Tuesday to begin the week. 8. *Dak Prescott DAL at TB

Note: Prescott was shockingly awful against the Commanders, going 14-of-37 for 128 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. He's thrown an interception in seven consecutive